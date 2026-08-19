Lime to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neutron Holdings, Inc. (“Lime”) (Nasdaq: LIME), the largest global shared micromobility business, today announced that Wayne Ting, CEO, and Ann Gugino, CFO, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. A fireside chat will be held at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Lime’s investor relations website at http://investors.li.me .

About Lime

Lime’s mission is to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free. As the largest global shared micromobility business, Lime partners with cities to deploy e-bikes and e-scooters to serve shorter distance trips with sustainable transport options. Lime has powered more than one billion rides across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership.

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