Abercrombie & Fitch and NFL Build on Official Fashion Partnership for 2026 Season

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch (“Abercrombie”) today announced the next evolution of its multi-year partnership with the National Football League (“NFL”) ahead of the 2026 season. As an Official Fashion Partner of the NFL for the second year, Abercrombie will continue to deliver its signature NFL apparel with a fashion-first lens representing all 32 teams, host in-season activations designed to engage with fans and reach more customers around the globe with broadened product distribution.

The 2026 NFL by Abercrombie collection will be available to more fans than ever before. For the first time, the collection will be sold on NFLShop.com, in NFL stadium stores and on official team e-commerce sites and Fanatics.com, in addition to its existing home at Abercrombie stores and abercrombie.com. The expansion is driven by a new partnership with Fanatics, the NFL’s e-commerce partner, who will use its broad reach across online and physical channels to broaden the overall product availability to fans. Abercrombie’s continued collaboration with the NFL reflects the retailer’s strategy to grow its lifestyle brand through meaningful partnerships that meet customers whenever, wherever and however they shop for their important life moments.

To celebrate the new season, Abercrombie will highlight top NFL players and influential women in sport, showcasing how they bring their personal style to the game on and off the field. Drake Maye (New England Patriots), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) and Jaxson Dart (New York Giants) lead the campaign, with additional appearances from CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks), Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) and Malik Nabers (New York Giants). The women's lineup includes Ann Michael Maye (content creator), Emily Engram (model and content creator), Claire Kittle (content creator and media personality) and Diana Flores (captain and quarterback of the Mexico Women's National Flag Football Team).

"Our customers are looking for ways to represent the teams they love while staying true to their personal style," said Corey Robinson, brand president of Abercrombie & Fitch. "That's what makes our partnership with the NFL such a natural fit. As fashion and sport continue to shape culture, we're creating more ways for fans to bring their team pride into everyday style. The strong response we've seen from customers reinforces that demand, and in our second year as an Official Fashion Partner of the NFL, we're expanding our assortment and distribution network to bring our signature collection to even more fans."

“Abercrombie & Fitch shares our vision of fandom and fashion working hand in hand, as we continue to position the NFL globally at the intersection of sports and culture,” said NFL Senior Vice President of Consumer Products and Licensing Casey Collins. “With an expanded collection and distribution network this season, fans and players will have even more ways to express themselves and celebrate the game we all love.”

“The inaugural NFL by Abercrombie collection was a hit with fans, and we’re excited to build on that momentum in year two,” said Sam Archibald, Chief Merchandising Officer of Fanatics Commerce. “Abercrombie brings a distinct fashion point of view to NFL product, and this season we’re excited to offer it to fans wherever they shop across the full NFL ecosystem - from NFL Shop and Fanatics.com , to team shops online and in stadiums.”

The Abercrombie 2026 NFL assortment includes men’s, women’s, kids’, baby and toddler styles, broadening the product range across age groups. Designed to be worn beyond just game day, hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, outerwear and more will be available. Select store locations will also feature expanded team-specific assortments tailored to local fan bases.

This season, the partnership will also introduce a steady cadence of product drops, including co-designed collections with NFL players and personal styling for select talent through Abercrombie’s “Style Concierge.”

Throughout the season, Abercrombie will bring the partnership to key NFL moments, including tunnel walks, arrival moments at select international games and Super Bowl activations. Fans can learn more at abercrombie.com and follow @abercrombie on Instagram and TikTok for season-long updates.

About Abercrombie & Fitch:

Abercrombie & Fitch is an effortless, elevated American lifestyle brand, blending heritage and modern style through quality apparel, accessories and fragrance crafted for all of life’s moments. Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and is sold in more than 300 stores worldwide (including abercrombie kids) and on abercrombie.com globally.

Abercrombie Media Contact:

public_relations@anfcorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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