Taboola Announces Expanded Partnership with NBC News, One of the World’s Leading News Organizations, in Programmatic Display Advertising; Advancing Taboola's Vision to Become the "Economic Backbone of the Open Web"

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (NASDAQ: TBLA) today announced an expanded partnership with NBC News.

This partnership is the first of its kind for Taboola, which will see its advertising platform Realize power global programmatic display advertising on NBC News digital properties, including NBCNews.com and TODAY.com.

Today’s partnership with NBC News is the first for Taboola that expands beyond native advertising, giving top-tier advertisers and agencies that choose the Realize advertising platform access to run performance-based campaigns on two of the world’s most trusted websites.

NBCUniversal News Group had previously partnered with Taboola for more than ten years to power native advertising and recommendations. This new, long-term partnership further deepens Taboola as a strategic advertising partner across NBC News properties, while also tapping Taboola’s technology, unique data and direct demand to maximize the value of their audiences.

The partnership is a significant milestone in Taboola’s goal of enabling advertisers to achieve outcomes independent of formats or placements across trusted publishers and OEMs, using its performance-advertising technology Realize. Launched last year, Realize has helped thousands of advertisers to reach the right audiences, scale efficiently, drive conversions and meaningful outcomes.

“Our partnership with NBC News represents the future of advertising on the open web,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “The industry has spent years thinking about formats and placements. We think about outcomes. We started by powering native recommendations and today, we're supporting the broader display advertising business.”

“This is a major step toward our vision of becoming the ‘economic backbone of the open web’ for everything outside of search and social. We offer a single platform where advertisers can drive measurable business results across every format and placement, while helping publishers maximize the value of every impression.

As the internet shifts from pageviews to conversations, publishers need a way to participate in that future and not lose users to it. That's why I’m so excited to support NBC News, helping create new opportunities for engagement, monetization and advertiser value,” continued Singolda.

“Taboola is an important partner for NBC News. We’re pleased to expand this long-standing partnership and look forward to growing our relationship in the years ahead,” said Satpal Brainch, Chief Business Officer at NBCUniversal News Group.

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale. Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

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