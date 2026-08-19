Blaze Pizza Casts a Spell on Fall with Limited-Time Practical Magic 2 Collaboration

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza is inviting guests to bring their coven together this fall with a limited-time collaboration inspired by Warner Bros. Pictures upcoming film, Practical Magic 2, the sequel to the modern-day classic, Practical Magic, only in theaters September 10.

Beginning August 19, participating Blaze Pizza restaurants will introduce the Spellbound Spread, a themed lineup featuring the Mystic Margherita Pizza, Greenhouse Grecian Salad and zero-proof Midnight Margarita Lemonade.

Available through October 27, the collaboration transforms the film’s signature mix of sisterhood, chosen family and moonlit mischief into a real-world gathering occasion for longtime fans and new audiences alike. Guests can enjoy the complete themed menu before or after seeing Practical Magic 2 in theaters beginning September 10.

“Practical Magic has become a beloved fall ritual because it is ultimately about gathering, sisterhood and the people who feel like home,” said Meghan Irwin, Vice President of Marketing at Blaze Pizza. “Blaze has always been a place where guests come together and make the experience their own, so we wanted this partnership to give fans a real reason to gather with their coven, share a meal and celebrate the movie in a way that feels fun, flavorful and unmistakably Blaze.”

The Spellbound Spread includes:

Mystic Margherita - Passed down like a family spell (the good kind, no curses included). Fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, and basil straight off the windowsill, finished with a Parm dusting and an olive oil drizzle. Some recipes don’t need updating; they just need believing in.

Greenhouse Grecian Salad - House blend greens enchanted with crisp cucumbers, juicy tomatoes, red onions, artichokes, and feta. A whisper of dried oregano and golden croutons set the spell, finished with Greek Feta & Olive Dressing. Served with warm, fast-fire'd flatbread, blistered straight from the flame.

Midnight Margarita Lemonade - No alcohol. No incantations. Just citrus with a little midnight mischief in it. The kind of drink that tastes like it knows something you don't.

The collaboration will also come to life through custom Practical Magic 2 pizza-box packaging and an immersive Pinterest experience featuring Blaze menu items and film-inspired creative. Availability may vary by location.

The launch reflects Blaze’s continued focus on creating culturally relevant dining experiences that turn entertainment moments into tangible reasons for guests to visit, order and gather together.

The Spellbound Spread will be available from August 19 through October 27 at participating Blaze Pizza restaurants. The promotion will not be available at the Disney Springs restaurant.

For more information, guests can visit blazepizza.com or follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind “fast-fire’d” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and build-your-own menu offerings, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit www.blazepizza.com for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

ABOUT PRACTICAL MAGIC 2

Starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem.​ Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, In Association with Alcon Entertainment, A Di Novi Pictures / A Fortis Films / A Blossom Films Production, A Susanne Bier Film: PRACTICAL MAGIC 2. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters in North America on September 10, 2026.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Blaze Pizza

949.981.0757

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a3555b6-0614-4367-883c-5bbac084e30d