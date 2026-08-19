WRAP Raises $12.0M from Institutional Investors to Expand WrapShield™ Across a Larger Public Safety, Defense and Enterprise Market

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WRAP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (“WRAP” or the “Company”), a global provider of public safety and defense technologies and training solutions, on August 18, 2026 announced the closing of its equity offering, which raised approximately $12.0 million in growth capital from institutional investors for working capital and general business purposes, including future planned business expansion, which may include opportunities to accelerate WrapShield™, scale its strengthening public safety business and pursue a significantly larger market spanning enterprise safety, U.S. federal and defense opportunities and international markets.

Recent legal and regulatory developments have strengthened WRAP’s core law enforcement opportunity at the same moment that public safety, enterprise security and emerging defense requirements are beginning to converge on the same set of problems.

WRAP is focused on two priorities: scaling WRAP’s core public safety business and building WrapShield™ into the platform connecting these expanding markets. The Company enters this phase from a position of demonstrated momentum, having doubled second quarter revenue both sequentially and against the prior year quarter while tripling its product offerings and materially reducing capital consumption.

WrapShield™ integrates capabilities designed to detect emerging threats, orchestrate informed decision making and enable appropriate and proportionate response across public safety, counter-UAS, force protection, critical infrastructure, federal, defense and international applications.

“We are building WRAP for a world in which the lines between public safety, national security and defense are disappearing,” said Scot Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WRAP Technologies. “Threats that once belonged to nation states are moving into our cities, our critical infrastructure and our everyday environments, and at the same time constitutional policing is demanding better technology, earlier intervention and more proportionate response. WrapShield™ is our answer to that convergence. Our intention is to bring differentiated technologies from the United States, Israel and beyond into one common architecture and to move them at scale across state and local public safety, enterprise, U.S. federal and defense, and international markets.”

Expanding the WrapShield™ Technology Roadmap

WrapShield™ is being built as an architecture around a vertically integrated human-centered public safety platform rather than as a single product. This means it is designed to incorporate differentiated technologies as they mature rather than requiring the platform to be rebuilt around each addition. WRAP’s areas of active interest include:

Directed energy;

Advanced remote sensing;

Space-based technologies;

Passive RF detection and methodologies;

Advanced counter-UAS capabilities; and

Emerging detection, classification and response technologies.

On the response side, WRAP is evaluating emerging directed energy technologies and next generation energy-based systems with potential applications across counter-UAS, force protection and specialized tactical environments including SWAT, where the available options have changed very little in decades. On the detection side, the same discipline applies to passive RF and signal-derived methods capable of operating where conventional sensing is degraded, contested or denied. On the orchestration layer a human-centered decision-making operating philosophy (and supporting methodologies) is being integrated through a centralized C2 core that is based on verified real-time actionable intelligence.

Regulatory Tailwinds

Constitutional policing and federal regulatory developments are creating a stronger environment for earlier and more proportionate intervention. In Barnes v. Felix, the U.S. Supreme Court reinforced the importance of the totality of the circumstances leading to a law enforcement use of force encounter rather than only its final seconds, which raises the strategic weight of what an officer had available before an encounter escalated.

The ATF’s classification of BolaWrap® as an instrument of restraint and rescue provides additional regulatory clarity around WRAP’s differentiated early intervention approach. Together these developments strengthen WRAP’s go to market position across state, local and federal law enforcement, including patrol officers and crisis intervention teams seeking options before an encounter moves toward higher levels of force.

Expanding Into Enterprise and Insurance-Supported Markets

WRAP is also moving beyond traditional law enforcement into enterprise safety, private security and insurance supported programs, including its developing relationship with XINSURANCE, opening access to commercial workforces significantly larger than the sworn law enforcement market. By bringing enterprise risk management, insurance, professional security, training and technology together under one structure, WRAP is developing a distribution model in which improved safety standards and earlier intervention serve operational and risk management objectives at the same time.

The significance lies in who carries the incentive. Insurance introduces a participant that has not previously sat inside this market, which is the party financially exposed to the outcome, and that shifts adoption from a purely procurement conversation into a risk management conversation. It also changes the unit of sale, from a single department deciding whether to buy a device, to an enterprise establishing a safety standard across thousands of employees, locations and contracted security personnel. This insurance supported model creates a pathway to scale WRAP across enterprises, venues and security providers while expanding the broader market opportunity for WrapShield™.

“We are investing in technology development, engineering, product integration, talent acquisition, strategic partnerships and investments, federal infrastructure and the continued commercialization of WrapShield™,” said Jared Novick, President and Chief Operating Officer of WRAP Technologies. “We are strengthening the foundations and aiming to scale the core while working on building something considerably larger around it, and every commitment is tied to a capability we can put in front of a customer.”

Israel: Building a Pipeline of Emerging Technology

In parallel, WRAP is aiming to expand its position within Israel’s prominent and world-leading defense and security technology ecosystem, and its relationship with Frenel Imaging provides the foundation, both in terms of available advanced R&D resources and market access. Frenel’s differentiated thermal polarimetric imaging and processing technology adds an advanced sensing capability applicable to early threat detection, counter-UAS, defense, public safety and critical infrastructure.

The established opportunity extends beyond Frenel. WRAP hopes to use its presence in Israel to identify, evaluate, invest in, license, and partner with complementary technologies capable of strengthening WrapShield™, creating a pipeline between Israeli research and development and the U.S. public safety, federal and defense markets. Every technology is evaluated against the WrapShield™ architecture and against its core mission of strengthening detection, orchestration and response, on the principle that WRAP does not need to invent every capability it deploys in order to be the company that brings it to market.

Deepening WRAP Federal

WRAP is simultaneously deepening WRAP Federal, its planned U.S. FOCI-compliant corporate infrastructure for federal contracting and related opportunities, which provides a dedicated pathway to pursue federal contracts, programs and funding around many of the same requirements WrapShield™ is being built to address.

The strategy is direct. WRAP’s goal is to develop and identify differentiated technologies, vertically-integrate them into WrapShield™, streamline and commercialize them through WRAP, pursue U.S. requirements through WRAP Federal, and scale globally through WRAP’s international network.

We believe that sequence creates several commercialization pathways around the same underlying technology, so that a capability developed against one requirement can serve counter-UAS, critical infrastructure, law enforcement, major event security and enterprise environments without being rebuilt for each.

Transformation

The pieces are now converging:

A strengthening core , evidenced by second quarter revenue that doubled sequentially and year over year, and supported by regulatory and constitutional policing tailwinds.

, evidenced by second quarter revenue that doubled sequentially and year over year, and supported by regulatory and constitutional policing tailwinds. A larger addressable market spanning enterprise safety, private security and insurance supported offerings.

spanning enterprise safety, private security and insurance supported offerings. A changing threat environment bringing military and nation state challenges into public safety and commercial environments.

bringing military and nation state challenges into public safety and commercial environments. An emerging technology pipeline anchored by Frenel and WRAP’s growing presence in Israel.

anchored by Frenel and WRAP’s growing presence in Israel. A dedicated federal pathway through WRAP Federal.



WrapShield™ brings them together. The Company aims to utilize the new capital to accelerate execution of our planned business expansion.

About WRAP Technologies, Inc.

WRAP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global provider of public safety and defense technologies and training solutions. The Company develops WrapShield™, an architecture connecting detection, orchestration and proportionate response, powered by the BolaWrap® 150, Frenel thermal polarimetric imaging, WrapReality™ and the WrapTactics™ learning management system. WRAP’s operating principle is that technology and trained human judgment must advance together. For more information visit www.wrap.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement



This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits of, and adoption resulting from, the ATF classification of the BolaWrap 150; the strategic investment in and exclusive license from Frenel and the expected role of Frenel’s technology within the WrapShield platform; the development, integration, commercialization, and market adoption of WrapShield; the strategic partnership between WRAP and XINSURANCE, including its scope, structure, and timing and whether it results in a commercially available program, adoption, orders, or revenue; and the Company’s projected expansion plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied. These factors include, but are not limited to: the lengthy evaluation and sales cycles and budget and procurement constraints of government and law-enforcement customers; the timing and scale of international orders; the early stage and uncertain outcome of the Frenel investment, license, and the WrapShield platform; the Company’s dependence on technology licensed from third parties; risks related to export controls and other regulations applicable to defense, counter-UAS, and international activities; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce products; the possibility that the partnership with XINSURANCE does not proceed as contemplated or does not result in adoption, orders, or revenue; market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to finance operations; product defects and product-related litigation risks; the impact of competitive products; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing standards; and other risk factors described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

ir@wrap.com

Wrap.com