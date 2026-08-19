Ten-League International Holdings Limited Announces Grand Opening of Expanded Singapore Headquarters

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ten-League International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: TLIH) (the “Company” or “Ten-League”), a Singapore-based provider of turnkey project solutions, today announced the grand opening of its redeveloped and expanded headquarters located at 7 Tuas Avenue 2, Singapore 639447 (the “Headquarters”). The Company also held a celebration event (the “Event”) on July 29, 2026, to commemorate the opening of the expanded Headquarters. The upgrade of the Headquarters marks an important milestone in the Company’s journey of innovation, engineering development, and continued growth.





Celebration Event for the Grand Opening of Ten-League’s Expanded Headquarters

Under the theme “Sailing New Horizons,” which represents unity, partnership, growth, courage, and new opportunities, the Event brought together customers, business and industry partners, colleagues, and other guests to celebrate this important milestone.

More than a new physical workplace, the Headquarters is designed to serve as a platform for collaboration and innovation, catalyzing the development of new ideas, close partnerships, and ultimately high-quality customer service. The upgrade of the Headquarters reflects Ten-League’s commitment to long-term growth and operational excellence, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Ten-League.

With the upgrade of the Headquarters, the Company also highlights three strategic focus areas:

New Energy Infrastructure: Designing and building core power infrastructure (microgrid), centralized charging hubs with heavy-duty direct current (“DC”) fast chargers or megawatt charging system (“MCS”) to minimize equipment fleet downtime.

Automation: Delivering industrial process optimization solutions, advanced port and logistics equipment systems, and bulk cargo solutions designed to improve operational efficiency and productivity.

Engineering: Equipment upgrading and transformation, delivering integrated all-electric turnkey solutions covering engineering design, equipment selection, on-site construction and commissioning, with the aim of delivering tangible value to customers.



Mr. Jison Lim, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Ten-League, commented, “The Headquarters symbolizes much more than a physical space. It represents our commitment to our vision and mission — a place where new ideas will be developed, partnerships will be strengthened, and teams will come together to better serve our customers. Over the years, Ten-League has built strong relationships with our customers, suppliers, and business partners, and we sincerely appreciate their continued trust and support. We also recognize and thank our employees for their dedication and contributions to the Company’s development.”

Mr. Lim continued, “Looking ahead, we will continue to foster strategic collaborations, strengthen our regional and global presence, and pursue innovative engineering solutions that create greater value for our customers. As we enter this new chapter, we remain committed to sustainable growth, innovation, and operational excellence, with the ambition to ‘sail further and reach higher.’”

About Ten-League International Holdings Limited

Ten-League International Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based provider of turnkey project solutions. The Company's business primarily consists of sales of heavy equipment and parts, heavy equipment rental and provision of engineering consultancy services to port, construction, civil engineering and underground foundation industries. The equipment is organized into four categories based on their functions and application scenarios: foundation equipment, hoist equipment, excavation equipment and port machinery. The Company also provides value-added engineering solutions under engineering consultancy services with the aim to address potential safety issues, enhance reliability and productivity and allow for customers to evaluate the performance of the equipment, the quality of the work completed and the progress of their projects. Ten-League's mission is to provide high-quality equipment, value-added engineering solutions as well as maintenance and repair through continuous adaptation and application of new technologies. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.ten-league.com.sg/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “seek”, “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

For more information, please contact:

Ten-League International Holdings Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@ten-league.com.sg

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1 646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29b42d55-02c3-4b87-b3e5-f8d9d9f49b58