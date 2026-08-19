Brazilian Rare Earths Scoping Study Results

SYDNEY, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: BRE / OTCQX: BRELY) ('BRE') is pleased to report the exceptional results of the Monte Alto + Camacerai scoping study.
HIGHLIGHTS
- World-leading rare earth grade advantage: Monte Alto is endowed with a Mineral Resource Estimate grade of approximately 11.3% TREO, more than 2x the reported resource grades of the two established large-scale Western rare earth producers, giving BRE a structural advantage across mining intensity, processing scale, capital efficiency and unit operating costs.1
- Simple, two-product rare earth suite: Initial development is centred on a simplified product pathway of separated NdPr oxide and a mixed HRE+ concentrate containing dysprosium, terbium, gadolinium, samarium and yttrium.
- Globally significant magnet rare earth production: Monte Alto is forecast to deliver average annual production of approximately 6,351 tpa NdPr oxide and 2,502 tpa HRE+ concentrate over its first five years of run-rate production, supplying critical inputs for high-performance permanent magnets, robotics, defence systems, electric mobility, aerospace and advanced manufacturing.2
- Major new global source of heavy rare earths: Monte Alto’s HRE+ concentrate is forecast to contain approximately 274 tpa DyTb, 360 tpa gadolinium and 1,060 tpa yttrium over its first five run-rate years, representing multiples of many Western producer volumes and positioning BRE as a potential leading global source of supply-constrained heavy rare earth feedstock.
- Strategic uranium and critical mineral co-product revenue excluded from study economics: Monte Alto is forecast to produce approximately 466 tpa U₃O₈ on a LOM average basis, providing a strategic global scale nuclear fuel co-product and future value pathway. Uranium revenue has not been included in the Monte Alto economics and will be evaluated in future studies alongside scandium, niobium and tantalum.
- Low-capex mine development: Monte Alto is designed as a compact, simple mine-site operation using conventional mining, crushing, screening and sensor-based ore sorting, with no chemical processing at the mine site, quarry-scale initial throughput and upgraded high-grade feed transported to Camaçari for downstream processing.
- Strategically located refinery: High-grade feed from Monte Alto is planned to be processed at a refinery at the Camaçari Petrochemical Complex, leveraging established industrial infrastructure, utilities, chemical feedstock supply chains, logistics, skilled labour and an existing industrial regulatory setting.
- Low-temperature, high-yield integrated process flowsheet: The process flowsheet combines high-recovery beneficiation with low-temperature hydrometallurgy and rare earth separation engineering, reducing costs and supporting strong mine-to-product recoveries.
- First-quartile global cost position: Monte Alto’s ultra-high grade, simple ore sorting, high yields, efficient logistics to Camaçari, established industrial infrastructure and low-temperature hydrometallurgical route position the project in the first quartile of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s global rare earth cost curve at approximately US$21/kg NdPr equivalent.
- Exceptional Scoping Study economics: Under Argus long-term EU/US price forecasts, Monte Alto is forecast to deliver after-tax NPV8 of approximately US$6 billion, after-tax IRR of approximately 90%, payback of approximately 1.1 years, average annual Operating FCF of approximately US$1.2 billion and an NPV/capex ratio of approximately 6.2x.
- Carester technical partnership and European HRE+ offtake: BRE’s partnership with Carester strengthens downstream separation execution, supports process design, equipment selection, commissioning and ramp-up planning, and provides a binding 10-year European offtake pathway for BRE’s heavy rare earth product, linking the Project to Western supply chains.
- Province-scale exploration growth platform: Monte Alto remains open along strike and at depth, with recently announced drilling completed after the 22 February 2026 Mineral Resource cut-off date already returning significant additional high-grade mineralisation. There is significant exploration prospectivity across Sulista, Pelé and the large-scale Rocha da Rocha province.
A link to the full scoping study document can be found here.
A link to the scoping study presentation can be found here.
APPENDIX: KEY SCOPING STUDY RESULTS
|INTEGRATED MONTE ALTO + CAMAÇARI CASE
|Price Deck & Timing
|Units
|REE Price Deck
|-
|Argus EU/US Forecast
|First Production
|yr
|2031
|Life of Mine
|yr
|9
|Average Annual Production
|First 5 Years
|LOM Avg.
|NdPr Oxide Avg. Annual Production
|tpa
|6,351
|5,661
|HRE+ Con. Avg. Annual Production(1)
|tpa
|2,502
|2,233
|U₃O₈ Avg. Annual Production
|tpa
|540
|466
|Oxides Contained in HRE+ Production
|Dysprosium Avg. Annual Production
|tpa
|229
|205
|Terbium Avg. Annual Production
|tpa
|45
|40
|Samarium Avg. Annual Production
|tpa
|565
|504
|Gadolinium Avg. Annual Production
|tpa
|360
|321
|Yttrium Avg. Annual Production
|tpa
|1,060
|947
|Average Annual Financials
|Revenue
|US$ mpa
|$1,687
|Royalties
|US$ mpa
|-$76
|Cash Operating Costs
|US$ mpa
|-$214
|EBITDA
|US$ mpa
|$1,397
|Tax
|US$ mpa
|-$179
|Sustaining Capex
|US$ mpa
|-$10
|Operating FCF
|US$ mpa
|$1,207
|Construction Capex
|Capex to First Rare Earth Concentrate(2)
|US$ m
|$91
|Capex to First NdPr, HRE+ & U Production(2)
|US$ m
|$527
|Reagent Production Facilities(2)
|US$ m
|$351
|Total Capex to First Production(2)
|US$ m
|$969
|Economics
|After-Tax NPV8
|-
|US$6.0 billion
|After-Tax IRR
|%
|90%
|NPV/Capex Ratio
|x
|6.2x
|Operating FCF Margin
|%
|72%
|Payback Period
|yrs
|1.1
|Note: First 5 years represents first 5 years of run-rate production. Cash Operating Costs, EBITDA, Operating FCF, NPV, IRR and Payback Period are Non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to Appendix F for the definition, calculation basis and reconciliation. (1) Heavy rare earth concentrate product. Production figure represents volume of contained rare earth oxides. (2) Includes 30% contingency.
Contacts
Bernardo Da Veiga
Managing Director and CEO
investors@brazilianrareearths.com
www.brazilianrareearths.com
_________________
1 Monte Alto’s 3.40 Mt primary and residual Mineral Resource grading 11.3% TREO comprises 2.51 Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources grading 12.7% TREO and 0.89 Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 7.1% TREO.
2 HRE+ concentrate production figure represents contained rare earth oxide volumes.