MEXC Launches Win: Infinity Arena With 0-Fee Stock Trading and Up to 10M USDT Prize Pool





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, announced the launch of "MEXC Win: Infinity Arena," a team-based futures trading competition. The competition offers 0-fee stock trading and a tiered prize pool of up to 10 million USDT. Early bird registration opens August 19 at 12:00 (UTC), with early participants eligible to share a 10,000 USDT futures bonus pool and additional rewards for early team formation.

MEXC Win: Infinity Arena brings traders together through team competition, combining collaborative strategies with individual performance. The format builds on strong participation in MEXC's eighth-anniversary futures team trading competition in April 2026, which attracted 192,781 traders and unlocked a 5 million USDT prize pool. The new competition also responds to growing demand for stock trading, with MEXC's Stock and Index Futures trading volume rising 64% month over month in July 2026 . By introducing 0-fee U.S. stock trading into the competition, MEXC gives participants more ways to capture opportunities across both crypto and equity markets while competing for rewards.

The main competition runs from August 25 at 16:00 to September 15 at 15:59 (UTC), with a tiered prize pool of up to 10 million USDT based on total registrations. Participants can compete through multiple formats:

Team Competition: Top-performing teams can share a 1.5 million USDT prize pool, with team rankings based on total profit.

Top-performing teams can share a prize pool, with team rankings based on total profit. Daily Trading Volume Leaderboard: Participants can compete for daily rewards of up to 28,571 USDT , with eligible non-0-fee futures volume also counting toward credited 0-fee trading volume.

Participants can compete for daily rewards of up to , with eligible non-0-fee futures volume also counting toward credited 0-fee trading volume. Stock Profitability Contest: Top performers can earn spot rewards worth up to 100,000 USDT in XAUT based on their stock trading profitability.

Top performers can earn spot rewards worth up to based on their stock trading profitability. Daily Lucky Draw: Participants can complete daily tasks to earn draw entries and unlock additional rewards.

Participants can complete daily tasks to earn draw entries and unlock additional rewards. 10 Million USDT Prize Pool: The total prize pool increases across six tiers as registrations grow, reaching 10 million USDT once participation exceeds 300,000 users.



MEXC Win: Infinity Arena builds on MEXC's commitment to 0 Fees and Infinite Opportunities by lowering trading barriers and expanding access to global markets. MEXC's stock offering now spans Pre-IPO Futures, Stock and Index Futures, tokenized stocks, and RealStocks. Through a single account settled in USDT, users can access more than 300 Stock and Index Futures, over 200 tokenized U.S. stock instruments, and more than 7,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs through RealStocks.

The competition follows the recent launch of MEXC 0808: Stock Season , the exchange's first annual brand campaign, which introduced 0-fee trading across stock-related products and a prize pool of up to $500,000. Together, these initiatives reflect MEXC's broader push to make global market opportunities more accessible through lower costs and a wider range of products.

For more details and to register for MEXC Win: Infinity Arena, please visit the event page .

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the volatility of financial markets, including digital assets, tokenized assets, and traditional financial products, investors should carefully assess market conditions, underlying asset fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any investment or trading decisions.

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