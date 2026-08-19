Sofwave Surpasses One Million Treatments Worldwide; Milestone Treatment Performed in South Korea

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sofwave Medical Ltd. (TASE: SOFW), a global regenerative aesthetics company advancing non-invasive technologies for skin and body, today announced that it has surpassed one million Sofwave® treatments worldwide. The milestone treatment was performed in South Korea, one of the world’s most sophisticated and competitive medical-aesthetics markets.

The milestone follows sustained, consistent growth in treatment volume. Sofwave reported more than 770,000 treatments at the end of 2025, more than 865,000 as of March 31, 2026, and more than 975,000 as of June 30, 2026.

Reaching one million treatments reflects sustained physician utilization and continued patient adoption—not simply growth in system placements. It also highlights the utilization-driven model enabled by Sofwave’s proprietary SUPERB™ (Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam) technology, which is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence and is used by physicians worldwide to deliver non-invasive aesthetic treatments.

“Surpassing one million treatments is a significant milestone for Sofwave and a tribute to the physicians, providers and patients who have placed their trust in our technology,” said Louis Scafuri, Chief Executive Officer of Sofwave Medical. “It reflects sustained utilization—not simply system placements—and the growing role of our clinically supported SUPERB™ technology in practices worldwide. That the milestone treatment was performed in Korea makes this achievement especially critical.”

South Korea has become an important market in Sofwave’s international growth. Since receiving regulatory approval from South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in 2021, Sofwave has expanded its presence in the country in partnership with Shinhan Systek, its local distribution partner.

Sofwave was also recognized with the 2026 Korea First Brand Award in the Lifting Medical Device category. The consumer-selected recognition is particularly meaningful in a market where physicians and patients can choose among many established global and local technologies.

“Having Sofwave’s one-millionth treatment performed in Korea is especially meaningful,” said K.K. Lee, Chairman of Shinhan Systek. “Sofwave’s growing utilization and recognition here reflect the confidence Korean physicians have placed in the technology and the increasing awareness we are seeing among patients. We are proud that Korea contributed this important milestone to Sofwave’s global growth.”

About Sofwave Medical Ltd.

Sofwave Medical Ltd. (TASE: SOFW) is a global regenerative aesthetics company advancing non-invasive technologies for skin and body. Its proprietary SUPERB™ (Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam) technology delivers controlled ultrasound energy to the mid-dermis to stimulate the body’s natural regenerative response and is FDA-cleared for the treatment of facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow and lax submental and neck tissue, improving the appearance of skin laxity on the upper arms, short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite, and treatment of acne scars.

Sofwave’s portfolio also includes Pure Impact™, which utilizes electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) technology for muscle strengthening, toning and firming. Together, Sofwave’s technologies provide physicians with clinically supported, non-invasive solutions for the evolving needs of aesthetic patients worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Israeli Securities Law 5728-1968. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to various factors, including but not limited to: risks inherent to the Company’s activities; third-party decisions, including by regulatory authorities; changes in economic conditions; and other external factors beyond the Company’s control.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Christina Monteleone

CMB Media

sofwave@cmbpublicity.com

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors LLC

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com