Fluent, Inc. To Attend Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading provider of commerce media solutions, today announced that Don Patrick, Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Perfit, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on Thursday, September 10 at The Metropolitan Club in New York City.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. For conference details or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street representative.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, privacy-first infrastructure, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit https://www.fluentco.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com