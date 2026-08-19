Lexitas Recognized in The Legal Intelligencer’s 2026 “Best Of” Awards

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology enabled litigation support services, announced today that it has been recognized in four categories in The Legal Intelligencer’s 2026 “Best Of” awards. The honors recognize Lexitas’ capabilities across legal talent solutions, court reporting and depositions, docketing and calendaring technology, and remote trial services.

Lexitas received the following recognitions:

Hall of Fame: Remote Trial Services

First Place: Legal/Litigation Support Staffing

Top 3: Court Reporters/Depositions

Top 3: Docketing & Calendaring Solution (eLaw)





“These recognitions are especially meaningful because they reflect the trust that legal professionals place in our people, services, and technology,” said Nishat Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Lexitas. “Across every area of our business, we remain focused on service excellence, practical innovation, and dependable support. Our goal is to give clients the resources and confidence they need to move their matters forward efficiently and effectively.”

The awards highlight the breadth of Lexitas’ support throughout the litigation lifecycle and follows other awards received this year from The National Law Review, Daily Report's Best Of Awards in Georgia, The Recorder Best Of 2026 in California, and Texas Lawyer’s 2026 “Best Of” Awards.

Lexitas delivers integrated services designed to simplify workflows and provide a consistent client experience from court reporting and remote trial services to legal talent solutions and technology that help professionals manage critical court information. These honors further demonstrate Lexitas’ commitment to combining experienced professionals, nationwide operational support, exceptional client service, and technology-enabled solutions to meet the evolving needs of law firms, corporations, insurance carriers, and other legal industry clients.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for ten years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, and document review. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

Media Contact:

Jocelyn Durant, SVP of Marketing | jocelyn.durant@lexitaslegal.com