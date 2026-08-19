NEXBOARD™ Achieves Perfect Score of 10 in Independent Mold Resistance Testing

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), a company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today announced that its NEXBOARD™ composite construction panel has achieved a perfect score of 10 — the highest possible rating — on the ASTM D3273 mold resistance test, with no mold growth observed after 28 days of exposure.

Mold growth remains one of the most persistent and costly problems associated with conventional drywall, particularly in environments exposed to moisture, high humidity, flooding, roof leaks, or other water intrusion events. Paper-faced gypsum board readily absorbs water and provides an organic surface that supports fungal colonization. Once established, mold can compromise indoor air quality and has been linked to a range of health concerns, including respiratory irritation, allergic reactions, asthma exacerbation, and other symptoms in sensitive individuals. Remediation is often expensive, disruptive, and incomplete if the underlying moisture vulnerability of the wall system is not addressed.

In independent laboratory testing under ASTM D3273, NEXBOARD recorded a rating of 10 with zero mold growth after the full 28-day exposure period. By comparison, standard drywall typically scores in the 6–8 range, reflecting measurable surface fungal colonization, while OSB and MDF commonly score only 3–5. NEXBOARD’s perfect rating is reinforced by the panel’s exceptionally low water absorption — just 3.47% after 24-hour immersion under ASTM D570 — compared with 25–35% for conventional drywall.

“Mold is not a minor maintenance issue — it is a serious indoor environmental and health concern that begins with moisture-vulnerable materials,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “NEXBOARD’s perfect mold resistance score, combined with its extremely low water absorption, gives builders and property owners a fundamentally different option. Instead of relying on coatings or special paper facings that can still fail when moisture is present, the resistance is built into the panel itself.”

These mold and moisture results complement NEXBOARD’s previously reported Class A fire rating under ASTM E84 and successful completion of the NFPA 286 full-room corner burn test. Together, these properties position NEXBOARD as a high-performance alternative for applications where durability, indoor air quality, and resistance to both fire and moisture are priorities — including healthcare, multifamily, coastal, and high-humidity commercial construction.

The Company further confirmed that all materials required for its previously announced large scale NEXBOARD sample production run will be delivered to its contract manufacturer’s facility this week.

NEXBOARD is manufactured primarily from recycled plastic and fiber waste and is marketed under Xeriant’s DUREVER™ advanced materials brand. The Company continues to advance commercialization while supplying samples to homebuilders and commercial contractors for evaluation.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, with a focus on advanced materials that can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. The Company’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand and includes NexBoard™, an eco-friendly composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, and NexPatch™, its companion fire-resistant joint compound.

For more information, visit www.xeriant.com.

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. hereby provides cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts and that express or involve discussions about expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations concerning product performance, production timing, commercialization, and market adoption.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date. New factors may emerge over time, and the company cannot predict all such factors or assess their impact.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

(561) 491-9595

IR@xeriant.com

www.xeriant.com