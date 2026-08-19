Hanoi, Vietnam, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaynhanh AI has released its Vaynhanh Fast Loan Market Report 2026, examining the changing structure of Vietnam’s consumer credit market and identifying five major forms of credit: unsecured personal loans, credit cards, point-of-sale installment financing, buy now pay later (BNPL) and pre-approved credit limits or overdraft facilities.

The report emphasizes that digital applications, mobile platforms and online marketplaces should not automatically be treated as separate credit-product categories. Instead, the Vaynhanh Fast Loan Market Report 2026 classifies products according to their underlying economic function. A cash loan obtained through an application, for example, remains a cash loan provided by a bank or finance company.

The five product types serve different purposes. Unsecured personal and cash loans provide funds for permitted uses, while credit cards offer revolving borrowing capacity as balances are repaid. Point-of-sale financing is connected to a specific purchase, BNPL divides a purchase into scheduled payments, and pre-approved limits are generally based on information already held by a lender.

Citing FiinResearch, Vaynhanh AI reports that Vietnam's consumer credit mix changed during 2025, with bank-card and consumer-focused financing gaining ground while reliance on traditional cash lending declined.

The report also reviews product information published by FE Credit, Home Credit and Vietnam Shinhan Finance as of July 24, 2026. Vaynhanh AI identifies the figures as provider-published information rather than an independent ranking.

FE Credit's Flexible Cash product was published with loan amounts from VND 6 million to VND 100 million and terms of six to 36 months. Published eligibility information included Vietnamese nationality, an age range of 20 to 60 years and monthly income starting from VND 3 million, subject to applicable conditions.

Home Credit published a cash loan ranging from VND 5 million to VND 250 million with terms of three to 57 months. A July 22, 2026 announcement promoted automated approval within three minutes and disbursement approximately ten minutes after signing, with a valid citizen identification document required for certain loans below VND 100 million.

Vietnam Shinhan Finance published an unsecured personal loan of up to VND 500 million, subject to a maximum of 13 times monthly income. The published term ranged from 12 to 60 months, with interest rates starting from 18% annually on a reducing-balance basis, depending on credit evaluation.

The examples demonstrate why fast access to credit should not be confused with short repayment periods. Although applications may be processed quickly, repayment obligations can last several years. The maximum published terms reviewed were 36 months for FE Credit, 57 months for Home Credit and 60 months for Vietnam Shinhan Finance.

Vaynhanh also cautions consumers against comparing interest rates without considering how they are calculated. The reviewed products included monthly rates, flat-rate calculations and reducing-balance annual rates, which can produce different total borrowing costs.

Promotional offers also require careful review. Vaynhanh AI identified Home Credit materials referencing 0% interest for certain cash withdrawals while also presenting a monthly conversion fee. An updated card tariff dated February 2, 2026 contained a different monthly fee for the Flexible Cash Credit Card line. Rather than selecting one figure as universally applicable, the report recommends checking the specific terms attached to each offer.

The research separates loan speed into three measurements: application completion time, credit decision time and the period between approval and receipt of funds. Published processing times are advertised figures rather than independently observed median results. Faster digital processing does not eliminate credit assessment, and publication of a product does not guarantee approval for every applicant.

Vaynhanh AI concludes that Vietnam's fast-loan market would benefit from more standardized product information. The report recommends an 11-field framework covering credit limits, repayment terms, interest methodology, mandatory fees, periodic payments, standardized repayment scenarios, source information and verification dates.

The Vaynhanh Fast Loan Market Report 2026 uses sources confirmed through July 31, 2026 and is published in Vietnamese. The full report is available through Vaynhanh.ai

About Vaynhanh AI

Vaynhanh AI is a financial research platform focused on Vietnam's lending and consumer credit market. The platform provides market research and product information designed to help consumers and industry participants understand lending products, pricing structures and developments across Vietnam's financial services sector.

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