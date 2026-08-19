DOGE Price Prediction Drops to $0.07 While Moonberg's Crypto Presale Aims for Stage 3





ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dogecoin price prediction has taken a hit as DOGE lost the critical $0.07 level, with its market capitalization dropping below $11 billion. The monthly chart shows that DOGE has lost an additional 3% over the past 30 days, extending its yearly decline to around 70% and leaving the downtrend firmly established. Is there any way out for the bulls? Currently, it does not appear likely. Most DOGE price predictions expect further sideways trading throughout the remainder of the year, while some warn that another breakdown could push the token toward new lows.

As DOGE traded lower, Moonberg launched its $MBX crypto presale on August 11. The first stage sold out almost immediately as demand for exposure to Moonberg’s AI-native infrastructure surged. At this point, DOGE is displaying several bearish signals, while $MBX increasingly appears to be the stronger option for traders interested in utility-focused low-cap tokens.

Dogecoin Price Prediction as $0.07 Support Is Lost

Over the past week, DOGE has attempted to find support above $0.07 but has seen the level rejected every time. This has added to its monthly losses and leaves the cryptocurrency appearing to be in freefall. Dogecoin is now down around 70% over the past year and roughly 90% from its 2021 all-time high.

The technical structure offers the bulls little encouragement. DOGE is trading below its major moving averages, with immediate resistance around $0.0711, followed by stronger barriers at $0.0737 and $0.0751. Unless the token reclaims this region, the next support levels sit near $0.0684, $0.0676, and $0.0656. A breakdown of the last of these could bring $0.06 into view.

Dogecoin is also receiving far less meaningful support from Elon Musk than during previous market cycles. Musk briefly revived the DOGE-to-the-moon narrative in February, but the token barely reacted, and no major new Dogecoin initiative followed. Without that former source of hype, DOGE is more exposed to weak meme coin sentiment and the broader bearish market. A relief rally remains possible, but it would not reverse the downtrend unless buyers first turn $0.07 back into reliable support.





Moonberg Presale Looks to Close Stage 2

The first batch of Moonberg’s native $MBX tokens sold out within hours, with all $200,000 worth of tokens snapped up shortly after the crypto presale launched. Stage 2 has maintained this momentum and is now around 80% complete following a steady stream of retail purchases and several individual five-figure buys. Once the remaining allocation is sold, the presale will enter Stage 3 and trigger another scheduled price increase.

Demand appears to be driven by Moonberg launching the token around infrastructure that is already live. Its AI-native terminal combines market research, on-chain analytics, wallet investigation, strategy development, backtesting, and execution. Traders can therefore test many of their tools before deciding whether to purchase $MBX.

The terminal also allows users to build AI agents through natural-language prompts without writing code. After the token generation event (TGE), $MBX will unlock premium intelligence and pay for the additional computing resources required by advanced agents. This direct utility has helped Moonberg stand out in a presale market still dominated by meme-focused projects.

Final Thoughts: $MBX vs. DOGE: AI Utility or Meme Coin Prestige?

How do these two cryptocurrencies compare? They are very different in almost every respect. DOGE is an established blue-chip altcoin that has been around for years. Thanks partly to support from Elon Musk, it is arguably one of the world’s most recognizable cryptocurrencies outside Bitcoin and Ethereum. It also benefits from deep liquidity, widespread exchange access, and a huge community.

On the other hand, $MBX is the central token of a frontier project looking to integrate artificial intelligence with crypto trading. The Moonberg terminal processes 53.4 billion data points covering more than 76 million tokens, while $MBX will pay for premium intelligence and the computing resources used by advanced AI agents.

Overall, there is no clear winner. DOGE is a classic meme coin that will probably remain relevant for years, but the Dogecoin price prediction review suggests it won’t be printing millionaires again in the near future, while $MBX is a higher-risk newcomer backed by an established AI technology stack and a targeted $46 million valuation at launch.

FAQs

Can Dogecoin recover above $0.07?

According to the DOGE price prediction overview, it could recover above $0.07 if buyers break through resistance at $0.0711 and $0.0737. However, the price remains below its major moving averages and has repeatedly failed to sustain recent rallies. A short-term bounce is possible, but DOGE would need to establish $0.07 as reliable support before the wider outlook improves.

Is $MBX less risky than DOGE?

No. $MBX has clearer platform utility and a much smaller targeted launch valuation, but it remains a presale token with no established public trading history. DOGE has deep liquidity, major exchange listings, and a large community. $MBX offers greater potential growth, while DOGE carries fewer of the uncertainties associated with a new token launch.

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