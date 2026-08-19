Luna PR Expands U.S. Footprint as North America Becomes Its Largest Client Market

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna PR, a global communications and marketing agency specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies, today announced the expansion of its U.S. footprint as the country becomes an increasingly important part of the agency’s global business.

More than 50% of Luna PR’s current client portfolio is now based in the United States, driving the agency to expand its team and senior leadership presence across the market.

As part of the expansion, Harmesh Johal, Chief Strategy Officer of Luna PR, has relocated to Houston, Texas, where he will support the agency’s U.S. growth and business development.

The move comes as Luna PR broadens its work beyond its roots in digital assets into artificial intelligence, robotics, energy, infrastructure, fintech and capital markets - sectors in which the United States remains a major centre for innovation, investment and commercialization.

Houston, in particular, provides Luna PR with proximity to one of the world’s most established energy ecosystems at a time when energy has become increasingly intertwined with the global race for artificial intelligence and compute infrastructure.

“The U.S. has naturally become our largest client market, so growing our presence on the ground is the next logical step for Luna PR,” said Nikita Sachdev, Founder and CEO of Luna PR. “We’ve spent years building relationships with U.S. companies, journalists, investors and technology leaders. Now we’re putting more of our people closer to the clients and industries we work with every day.”

Luna PR has historically built its reputation across digital assets and Web3, working with companies operating in markets where technology, regulation and capital evolve rapidly. As the agency enters its next phase of growth, that experience is increasingly being applied across the wider emerging technology economy.

Artificial intelligence has also created new intersections between industries traditionally communicated separately. The expansion of AI infrastructure and data centres is increasing demand for compute, power and physical infrastructure, bringing technology companies into closer alignment with energy providers, infrastructure developers, investors and policymakers.

“Houston is an incredibly interesting place to be right now,” said Harmesh Johal, Chief Strategy Officer of Luna PR. “It has long been one of the world’s most important energy centres, but energy is now becoming fundamental to the AI infrastructure conversation. As Luna PR expands further into AI, compute, infrastructure and the technologies surrounding them, being on the ground here gives us direct access to an ecosystem that is becoming increasingly important to our clients.”

The U.S. expansion will see Luna PR continue growing its local talent base and relationships across key technology and financial markets, with a particular emphasis on media relations, executive positioning, strategic communications, partnerships and business development.

The agency will also continue strengthening relationships across U.S. business and technology media, investors, conferences and industry networks as it supports both international companies entering the American market and U.S.-based companies seeking global visibility.

“Our goal isn’t simply to have more people in the U.S.,” Sachdev added. “It’s to build a stronger bridge between the technology ecosystems we operate across globally. A company building in Houston, New York or Silicon Valley increasingly needs to understand what is happening in Dubai, London, Singapore and Hong Kong - and vice versa. That global connectivity has always been one of Luna PR’s strengths.”

The expansion forms part of Luna PR’s broader 2026 growth strategy as the agency increases its focus on the technologies and infrastructure expected to shape the next decade.

About Luna PR

Luna PR is a global communications and marketing agency specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies. Founded in 2017, the agency works with companies across digital assets, fintech, artificial intelligence, robotics, energy, infrastructure and other high-growth technology sectors.

The agency provides strategic communications, media relations, executive positioning, social media, events, partnerships and market-entry support to companies ranging from early-stage innovators to established global businesses.

Luna PR has supported more than 500 companies worldwide and operates across major technology and financial markets in the United States, Middle East, Europe and Asia.