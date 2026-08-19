Symbiotic Brings Instant Liquidity to Janus Henderson and NYLIM Tokenized Funds Representing $1.6 Billion in AUM

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbiotic , the collateral markets platform backed by Paradigm, Pantera Capital, cyber•Fund and Coinbase Ventures, today announced the integration of Symbiotic Liquid Lane, an instant USDC liquidity facility, with Centrifuge , the leading tokenization and onchain asset management platform.

The integration supports tokenized funds issued through Centrifuge: JAAA, Janus Henderson’s AAA-rated CLO strategy, HYB, New York Life Investment Management’s tokenized U.S. high-yield bond strategy, and JTRSY, Janus Henderson’s short duration treasury strategy. This covers Centrifuge’s $1.6B AUM. Symbiotic Liquid Lane gives eligible holders immediate access to USDC redemptions, accelerating JAAA and JTRSY from T+1 and HYB from T+3–T+5.

As tokenized markets mature, the infrastructure around issued assets is expanding to support more ways for investors to hold, exchange, finance, and deploy them. By extending one shared liquidity layer across short-term U.S. Treasuries, AAA-rated CLOs, and U.S. high-yield corporate bonds, Symbiotic and Centrifuge are demonstrating how tokenized funds can become more flexible across onchain markets, supporting broader institutional use and adoption.

"Existing liquidity models dedicate capital to product-specific pools, while Symbiotic Liquid Lane allows the same capital base to support a range of RWAs and earn through multiple strategies between settlement events. By bringing instant liquidity to a portfolio of this scale, spanning institutional managers and asset classes, Symbiotic and Centrifuge are moving beyond bespoke, fund-by-fund solutions toward a scalable model that can make immediate exits a standard feature of tokenized markets.” - said Misha Putiatin , co-founder of Symbiotic.

Tokenized assets are increasingly moving into institutional markets, but liquidity remains a major constraint on their broader use. Redemption periods for some private-credit and structured products can extend to 90 days, contributing to low capital utilization: BitMart research found that less than 10% of tokenized RWA value is actively deployed across DeFi lending and collateral markets. Centrifuge’s 2026 Tokenization Outlook reinforces the importance of solving this gap: 67% of surveyed industry operators identified reliable liquidity and redemption as the most important factor in building confidence among end investors. By giving eligible holders immediate access to USDC while the underlying redemption continues in parallel, Liquid Lane makes tokenized funds easier to finance, pledge, and redeploy across onchain markets.

“Centrifuge has long focused on bringing real-world assets onchain, and our partnership with Symbiotic brings instant liquidity to those assets. Giving investors confidence in the asset and its exit path through reliable redemption infrastructure is critical to scaling tokenized markets. Symbiotic helps solve a key bottleneck for RWAs, making tokenized assets easier to hold, distribute, and use across onchain markets.” - said Bhaji Illuminati , CEO of Centrifuge.

By combining immediate holder liquidity with existing fund operations, Symbiotic and Centrifuge are expanding how institutional tokenized funds can move through onchain collateral, financing, and treasury markets.



About Symbiotic

Symbiotic is the collateral markets platform connecting capital to onchain applications. Its shared collateral infrastructure powers a new generation of financial products through capital-allocation and underwriting strategies designed by institutional curators. Backed by Paradigm, Pantera, Coinbase Ventures, and cyber•Fund, Symbiotic powers applications across credit, insurance, and RWAs for leading platforms including Cap Labs and Nexus Mutual.

About Centrifuge