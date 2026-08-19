LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PrepaidMobile.org, a consumer guide to prepaid and MVNO wireless plans, today named Vouch Mobile the top pick in its 2026 ranking of no credit check phone plans. The site compared six carriers on price, network coverage, hotspot data and contract terms; Vouch Mobile's Premium plan, which runs $23 a month on annual billing over a nationwide 5G network, came out ahead on cost while matching or beating competitors on coverage and hotspot access. The full comparison and methodology are published at https://prepaidmobile.org/best-no-credit-check-phone-plans-2026/

The ranking addresses a persistent gap in the wireless market. Gen Z's average FICO score of 681 is the lowest of any generation, according to Experian, and credit history takes years to build regardless of a person's ability to pay a phone bill on time. Prepaid carriers avoid the credit check entirely by collecting payment upfront, but PrepaidMobile.org's research found wide differences in price, data caps and hotspot access among providers that make the same "no credit check" claim.

Key findings from the comparison:

Vouch Mobile's Premium plan costs $23 a month with annual billing, or $30 a month billed monthly, and includes 10GB of high-speed data plus 5GB of mobile hotspot on its nationwide 5G network. Its Elite plan raises the high-speed data allowance to 30GB for $30 a month annually.

Cricket Wireless, which runs on the same underlying network as Vouch Mobile, charges $35 to $55 a month for comparable unlimited plans depending on hotspot tier.

Straight Talk's unlimited plans on Verizon's network start at $45 a month, and its top Platinum tier reaches $65 a month.

Boost Mobile comes close at $25 a month with AutoPay but does not include hotspot data on its base plan, putting it $2 above Vouch Mobile's annual rate.

US Mobile and Google Fi both offer no-credit-check plans starting near $20 to $25 a month, with US Mobile letting customers choose among three major U.S. carrier networks, and Google Fi charging by the gigabyte on its Flexible plan.

Vouch Mobile never runs a credit inquiry, soft or hard, on any customer, a policy PrepaidMobile.org verified applies to every plan the company sells rather than a limited-time offer. The full comparison table covering all six carriers' pricing, network, hotspot allowances and credit check policies is available here and in PrepaidMobile.org's complete report.

Provider Starting Price High-Speed Data Hotspot Credit Check Vouch Mobile (Premium) $23/mo annual, $30/mo monthly 10GB, then 256Kbps 5GB None, ever Vouch Mobile (Elite) $30/mo annual, $40/mo monthly 30GB, then 256Kbps 5GB None, ever Cricket Wireless $35-$55/mo No fixed cap; congestion-based slowing 0-50GB by tier None Straight Talk $35-$65/mo No fixed cap; congestion-based slowing Varies by tier None Boost Mobile $25/mo with AutoPay 30GB, then 512Kbps Not on base plan None US Mobile $25-$44/mo No fixed cap on Starter 20GB (Starter), unlimited (Premium) None Google Fi $20/mo + $10/GB Pay-per-GB, no cap Included, billed as data None

Readers can view the full rankings and methodology at https://prepaidmobile.org/best-no-credit-check-phone-plans-2026/ and learn more about Vouch Mobile's plans at https://vouchmobile.com/.

About PrepaidMobile.org PrepaidMobile.org is a consumer guide to prepaid and MVNO wireless plans. The site compares providers on price, network coverage, data allowances and credit requirements to help readers find wireless service without contracts or credit checks.

Media Contact Tom Simms | PrepaidMobile.org press@prepaidmobile.org

https://thenewsfront.com/prepaidmobile-org-names-vouch-mobile-best-no-credit-check-phone-plan-of-2026/