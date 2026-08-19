IBN Initiates Coverage of HWAL Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – HWAL Inc. (OTC: HWAL), a diversified entertainment and intellectual property company, has engaged IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

HWAL's operations are anchored by a substantial collection of music and media assets assembled over several decades. Through its subsidiary Melody Trust and Lunar Records, a joint venture between Melody Trust and Space Blue, the company is pursuing licensing, artist development and new forms of digital and immersive entertainment while utilizing blockchain-enabled models for managing and monetizing intellectual property.

Recent initiatives have expanded HWAL's music holdings and introduced tokenized real-world asset structures alongside collaborations in entertainment and cultural preservation. Together, these efforts are intended to broaden the ways the company's intellectual property can be commercialized for existing fans and brought to new audiences.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, and wire services via InvestorWire, along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for HWAL.

With over 20 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 75+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to provide HWAL the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about HWAL, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/HWAL

About HWAL Inc.

HWAL Inc. is a multimedia holding company driving innovation in entertainment, space archiving, AI, Real World Assets, and digital media assets.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.HWAL.net

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.IBN.Ai

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

IBN.Ai

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@IBN.Ai