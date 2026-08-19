NOMAD Achieves UL 9540 Certification for 1 MW Transportable Battery Energy Storage System

Certified Traveler system supports resilient power deployment for Missanabie Cree First Nation in Northern Ontario, Canada

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOMAD Power Solutions Inc. ("NOMAD" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NMAD), through its operating subsidiary, NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, today announced that its 1 MW / 2 MWh Traveler battery energy storage system has achieved UL9540 certification.

The certified transportable system has been delivered to Missanabie Cree First Nation in Northern Ontario, where it will support emergency preparedness and provide rapidly deployable power for critical community infrastructure.

“Achieving UL9540 certification is a critical milestone for NOMAD,” said Geordan Pursglove, CEO of NOMAD Power Solutions. “It removes a barrier to broader market adoption and enables us to deploy our Traveler systems at scale. This first commercial deployment demonstrates the potential of transportable energy storage to deliver clean, flexible, and resilient power to remote communities.”

Supporting Energy Resilience in Remote Communities

Many remote and Indigenous communities across Canada continue to rely on diesel-generated electricity. Government and industry estimates indicate that approximately 250 off-grid Canadian communities use diesel as their primary power source, collectively consuming 90-120 million liters (24-32 million gallons) of diesel annually. The cost of transporting and using that fuel can make electricity significantly more expensive than power supplied through the electrical grid.

Federal, provincial, and territorial governments have established programs to reduce diesel dependence and expand the use of cleaner energy resources in remote communities. NOMAD believes transportable battery storage can complement those efforts by providing energy capacity that can be deployed more quickly and flexibly than permanent infrastructure.

Designed for Transportable Energy Storage

Unlike conventional stationary battery storage installations, NOMAD's systems are designed to be moved between locations as customer needs change. Key features of the Traveler system include:

Transportability. A single system can be relocated to support multiple sites, seasonal requirements and emergency-response needs.

A single system can be relocated to support multiple sites, seasonal requirements and emergency-response needs. Rapid response. The system can respond to changes in electrical load in approximately 8 milliseconds, supporting critical facilities where continuity of power is essential.

The system can respond to changes in electrical load in approximately 8 milliseconds, supporting critical facilities where continuity of power is essential. Certified configuration. UL 9540 certification confirms that the system has been evaluated against applicable safety requirements for energy storage systems and equipment.

UL 9540 certification confirms that the system has been evaluated against applicable safety requirements for energy storage systems and equipment. Flexible applications. The platform can support emergency resilience, utility peak-shaving, temporary infrastructure, renewable-energy integration and backup power for critical facilities.





Missanabie Cree First Nation Deployment

Missanabie Cree First Nation experiences recurring spring flooding that can threaten critical infrastructure. The community selected NOMAD's transportable storage technology as part of its emergency-preparedness strategy.

The Traveler system is designed to provide rapidly deployable power for emergency shelters, medical services, communications, and other critical facilities. It can also be paired with local energy resources to help reduce reliance on diesel-powered equipment.

“This is an important milestone for both NOMAD and our customers,” said Chris McKay, Chief Operating Officer of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems. “Completing our UL9540 field certification demonstrates that our technology meets the rigorous standards expected by utilities, commercial customers and critical-infrastructure operators. Seeing the first certified system immediately deployed to strengthen the resilience of Missanabie Cree First Nation is exactly why we built this platform — to deliver dependable power wherever and whenever it is needed.”

Jason Gauthier, Chief of Missanabie Cree First Nation, said, “The arrival of this system represents an important investment in the safety and resilience of our community. Having reliable mobile power during emergencies gives us greater confidence that we can continue supporting our residents during severe weather while reducing our reliance on diesel-powered equipment.”

A Platform Designed for Multiple Applications

NOMAD's transportable platform is designed to reduce certain construction and site requirements for permanent energy infrastructure, enabling customers to deploy utility-scale storage in hours or days rather than months or years.

Beyond remote communities, NOMAD systems are designed to support emergency preparedness, utility peak-shaving, grid resiliency, temporary infrastructure, renewable energy integration, and backup power for critical facilities and data centers across North America.

About NOMAD Power Solutions Inc.

NOMAD Power Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: NMAD), through its wholly owned operating subsidiary NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, provides transportable, utility-grade battery energy storage systems. The company's mobile battery energy storage system (BESS) platforms deliver rapidly deployable, scalable energy solutions for electric utilities, data centers, commercial and industrial customers, emergency response, renewable energy integration, and grid modernization. By mobilizing energy storage, NOMAD enables customers to deploy power where and when it is needed without waiting for permanent infrastructure.

For more information about NOMAD Power Solutions, please visit https://ir.nomadpower.com/.

For more information about NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, please visit https://nomadpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, deploying the Company’s BESS Traveler systems at greater scale, are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

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