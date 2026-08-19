SpringGreen Franchise Leaders Help Shape the Future of Lawn, Pest and Tree Care

PLAINFIELD, Ill., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringGreen recently hosted its National Advisory Council (NAC) meeting on August 10-11 in Bolingbrook, Illinois, bringing together franchise leaders and Support Center leadership to discuss the opportunities shaping the lawn, pest and tree care industries and to gather the collective knowledge of the franchise system.

The National Advisory Council serves as an important voice within the SpringGreen system. Council members represent regions across the country and bring the perspective of experienced business owners who have built strong teams, scalable operations and meaningful local market presence.

Over the course of the two-day meeting, attendees discussed business performance, service line growth, marketing strategy, technology, customer experience and long-term planning. The conversations reflected both the opportunities ahead and the importance of continuing to evolve in a changing marketplace.

Technology and innovation were key themes throughout the meeting, including discussion around website enhancements, AI-enabled tools, business intelligence and future digital capabilities designed to support smarter decision-making and a stronger customer journey. Participants also exchanged insight from their local markets and shared practical perspectives that can help strengthen the organization as a whole.

“No one understands the opportunities and challenges facing our business better than the owners who have built some of the strongest organizations in our network,” said Brad Johnson, President of SpringGreen. “The National Advisory Council helps ensure those perspectives remain part of the conversations shaping our future.”

The meeting reflects SpringGreen’s commitment to open communication, continuous improvement and long-term value creation. By bringing together leaders from across the country, the company continues to focus on helping local businesses grow while delivering high-quality lawn, pest and tree care services to customers nationwide.

About SpringGreen

SpringGreen is a national franchise specializing in lawn care, pest control and tree care services. Now in its 50th year of serving customers and communities, the brand helps entrepreneurs diversify and grow their businesses through proven systems, industry expertise and dedicated support. SpringGreen empowers franchise owners to build scalable businesses while serving customers across the country. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.springgreenfranchise.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Banike

jbanike@spring-green.com

844-777-8608

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4de624c-15ae-4402-af71-2d55e672bdd1