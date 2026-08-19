Locus Technologies Launches EU Refrigerant Management Software to Help Organizations Meet EU F-Gas Requirements

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the leader in science-grade environmental information management and EHS compliance software, today announced the launch of the European Union version of its Locus Refrigerant Management application. The new product helps organizations manage EU refrigerant requirements, while multinational companies can use the EU and US versions in tandem to support local operations and maintain a consolidated global view.

The EU software supports core F-gas requirements through workflows for equipment records, servicing, inspections, refrigerant inventory, leak response, recovery, decommissioning, and audit-ready documentation. The product uses refrigerant and equipment data to determine the applicable regulatory category and inspection schedule.

For organizations managing assets, contractors, and facilities across multiple countries, local requirements can create a significant administrative burden. Paper logs, spreadsheets, generic maintenance systems, and disconnected regional databases make it harder to maintain consistent service records, track deadlines, and retrieve data for audits and reporting. These fragmented approaches also limit corporate visibility into refrigerant use, leakage, emissions, and compliance activity across the enterprise.

Locus replaces those fragmented processes with a purpose-built, mobile-friendly system. Technicians and contractors can capture complete service information from any web-enabled device at the asset, including through QR code-enabled workflows. Facility teams receive alerts and scheduled reports, while environmental leaders gain current visibility across sites and jurisdictions.

“Different jurisdictions may take different regulatory approaches, but the objective is the same: reducing refrigerant emissions,” said Mark Harbin, Locus refrigerant compliance expert and product designer. “Locus gives local teams the workflows they need to comply with the specific rules in each jurisdiction, while giving everyone—from field technicians to senior management—access to a single, enterprise-wide view of refrigerant data. Companies can manage complex local requirements without creating disconnected data silos or losing global visibility into emissions, compliance, and performance.”

The EU release is a jurisdiction-specific configuration of Locus Refrigerant Management, built on the same Locus Platform rather than deployed as a separate regional system. EU and US operations share a common data foundation, allowing corporate users to manage refrigerant programs across jurisdictions through consolidated dashboards, analytics, and reporting. Local teams work with the units, calculations, regulatory schedules, terminology, alerts, and workflows required in their jurisdiction, while corporate management retains a consistent global view of refrigerant inventories, emissions, compliance obligations, and performance.

“Environmental regulations continually evolve, and enterprise software must evolve with them without fragmenting the underlying data,” said Neno Duplan, founder and CEO of Locus Technologies. “Because the Locus Platform is configurable, customers can adapt to calculations, forms, approvals, alerts, and workflows as requirements change while preserving a single, trusted global data foundation. Refrigerant Management is one specialized application running on that foundation, alongside applications supporting air, water, waste, emissions, and other environmental programs. That architecture allows companies to meet increasingly complex local requirements while maintaining enterprise-wide visibility and putting their environmental data to work across the organization.”

To learn more about Locus Refrigerant Management or request a demonstration, visit www.locustec.com/applications/refrigerant/ or contact info@locustec.com.

ABOUT LOCUS TECHNOLOGIES

Locus Technologies pioneered cloud software for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG reporting in 1997 and remains the longest serving pure-play SaaS provider in the sector. Organizations ranging from mid-size enterprises to Fortune 100 corporations rely on Locus to manage more than half a billion environmental records worldwide. Locus software manages air, water, waste, energy, emissions, site, and incident data within a configurable platform for risk mitigation and regulatory reporting. With industry-leading methods for data intake, artificial intelligence, queries, validation, tracking, visualization, and tasking, Locus is uniquely suited for the most complex or consequential operations, where accuracy and credibility cannot be compromised. Locus Technologies is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. To learn more, visit www.locustec.com .

Media Contact:

Brenda Mahedy

Locus Technologies

media@locustechnologies.net