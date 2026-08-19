AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage : The money that has been flowing into AI robotics for the past two years is now producing results that show up in hard numbers rather than slide decks. Industrial robot installations totaled 542,000 units globally in 2024, more than twice the level recorded a decade ago, and the International Federation of Robotics (“IFR”) notes that the market value of those systems reached a record $16.7 billion. As the capital behind this sector matures, the market is starting to draw a sharper line between companies that are still proving out their technology and those that are earning revenue from real deployments. Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (profile), operating as TechForce Robotics, is working to plant itself firmly in the second group. The company recently announced that TechForce has executed a letter of intent with Singapore-headquartered NBR Intelligence Pte. Ltd. for a factory automation initiative with a nonbinding planning target of approximately 5,000 robotic systems, starting with five pilot units set to be running within 120 days. The deal and the industry dynamics behind it deserve close examination. Nightfood operates alongside other participants across the AI infrastructure stack, including Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) and Honeywell Technologies (NASDAQ: HON).

IFR's Top 5 Global Robotics Trends for 2026 confirms that humanoid and AI-enabled robots are now “moving beyond prototypes to deploy ... in real life,” with reliability and operating efficiency the metrics that now drive purchasing decisions.

TechForce's move into large-scale industrial and factory automation through the NBR framework is a direct answer to the challenge of workforce shortages.

The company has created its NBR Intelligence agreement around this phased discipline required by the sector, including safety validation, human oversight and testing rigor.

Upfront acquisition cost has long been one of the most significant friction points in robotics adoption; Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) models are reshaping that calculation by converting a large capital purchase into a recurring operating expense spread over time.

Nightfood Holdings, operating as TechForce Robotics, sits at the junction of AI-enhanced robotics, industrial automation and Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”), all sectors benefiting from persistent labor shortages, rising input costs and growing corporate appetite for productivity technology.





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Real Customers Now Matter More Than Prototypes

For the better part of the last decade, most coverage of AI robotics focused on what these systems could conceivably accomplish. Venture dollars chased eye-catching demonstrations, polished video clips and prototype fleets that rarely ventured outside tightly managed test conditions. That chapter is drawing to a close.

IFR's Top 5 Global Robotics Trends for 2026 confirms that humanoid and AI-enabled robots are now “moving beyond prototypes to deploy ... in real life,” with reliability and operating efficiency the metrics that now drive purchasing decisions. Once a robot has to justify its existence on an active production floor, cycle times, power draw and maintenance intervals carry more weight than technical specifications.

That evolution is written into the market data. The IFR records professional service robot unit sales of nearly 200,000 in 2024, a 9% year-on-year increase, while robotics-as-a-service fleets expanded 31% as operators gravitated toward subscription arrangements over large upfront outlays. Growth of that magnitude is not driven by corporate experimentation budgets. It reflects commercial buyers writing purchase orders for equipment that consistently performs inside their actual operating environments.

That distinction is changing how the investment community assigns value to robotics businesses. A company with a persuasive technology roadmap and no paying customers represents a fundamentally different bet than one with contracted pilots and a clear path toward recurring income. The ability to execute, not just invent, is increasingly the variable that separates leaders from the rest of the field.

The NBR Intelligence announcement from TechForce illustrates this posture directly. Instead of anchoring the LOI around future system capabilities, the framework is built around a concrete evaluation sequence. That sequence includes operational, safety, network, facility and workflow assessments beginning within 30 days; five pilot systems targeted to be running within 120 days; and a 30-day performance evaluation measured against availability, task completion, throughput, accuracy and safety. That is a deployment-centered platform rather than a technology pitch, and it mirrors where the broader industry now says the real competitive advantage lies.

Staffing Gaps Are Driving Adoption Faster Than Marketing

Workforce shortages have moved well past being a recurring theme in robotics sales materials. They are now appearing directly in the adoption numbers. IFR data on the U.S. market indicates industrial robot installations climbed 11% in 2025 to approximately 38,000 units, with the food industry itself recording a 30% uptick as companies struggled to keep production lines adequately staffed. Robot density in U.S. manufacturing has reached 307 units per 10,000 employees, placing the country eighth in global rankings despite trailing South Korea, Germany and Japan.

Hospitality and food service confront the same pressures from a different angle. Persistent high turnover and steadily rising wage expectations have made repetitive, physically intensive jobs difficult to fill at sustainable cost. The IFR's service robotics data shows hospitality robots holding the position of the second-largest category of professional service robots sold globally, behind only transportation and logistics platforms. Operators are purchasing robotic systems not because the technology is a novelty but because they genuinely cannot staff their operations at the level output demands require.

Industrial and commercial operators articulate the same constraint in concrete terms. In the TechForce-NBR announcement, NBR Intelligence chief executive Rick Nguyen noted that turnover across the company's factory network comes in at “about 15% to 20% a year,” and that a generational shift in education levels is compressing the available pool of traditional factory labor. That is not a projected future condition. It is an operational problem that factories are managing every day and actively seeking vendors to help solve.

TechForce's move into large-scale industrial and factory automation through the NBR framework is a direct answer to that challenge. “We are excited about the potential of this project,” said Nightfood Holdings CEO Jimmy Chan. “In addition to helping prospective site operators address ongoing labor shortages and production constraints, the contemplated automation program is designed to materially expand production capacity and create additional revenue opportunities for the targeted operations. This LOI also represents an important step in expanding TechForce Robotics into large-scale industrial and factory automation.”

The planned robotics combo within the agreement includes 4- to 6-axis robotic arms in addition to TechForce's LIM-E and Kebb-i platforms, designed to automate up to 30% of identified workflows at each operating site. The proposed solution is a direct response to the exact labor pressures appearing throughout the IFR's global deployment data.

Structured Rollouts Separate Leaders from the Rest

Raising a funding round and building a working prototype is only part of what it takes to build a durable robotics business. The more demanding pieces are embedding machines into an operator's existing workflows, verifying their performance under real-world conditions and then repeating that process across many additional sites without the model breaking down. The IFR notes that AI is expanding the autonomy and adaptability of robotic systems, but that the same advances raise the bar for safety validation, human supervision protocols and testing rigor before systems can be trusted at commercial scale.

That validation expectation is where a significant number of well-capitalized robotics companies miss the mark. A robot that meets performance targets in a single pilot does not automatically translate to hundreds of sites, each with its own floor plan, safety regulations and integration requirements. Every incremental deployment creates new operating scenarios. Companies that approach each deployment with close measurement and careful calibration tend to scale more reliably than those that treat early success as a template they can export without adjustment.

The process structures that operators are now insisting on reflect this concern. Site assessments, phased pilot programs, defined acceptance thresholds and staged deployment targets have shifted from optional additions requested after a sale to requirements operators build into the initial agreement. Vendors that embed these checkpoints in their outlined process from the beginning are better positioned to move from initial interest through to signed contracts.

TechForce Robotics has created its NBR Intelligence agreement around this phased discipline. The framework does not begin with a commitment to 5,000 systems. It opens with five pilot units, aggregately priced between $250,000 and $350,000 including implementation services, evaluated across 30 days against specific, agreed-upon performance benchmarks.

The program only advances after successful completion and written acceptance of those pilots, at which point it will advance to an initial scaled rollout of 100 cumulative systems, which will also be evaluated closely before implementing approximately 500 additional systems per month toward the full planning target. That sequencing — assessment, pilot, acceptance, scale — reflects the deployment model the robotics industry is increasingly requiring of vendors before committing to larger programs.

Subscription Models Are Opening New Customer Segments

Upfront acquisition cost has long been one of the most significant friction points in robotics adoption. Buying industrial robotic systems outright demands meaningful capital, and many operators are reluctant to make that commitment without first seeing the technology perform reliably inside their specific environment. Robotics-as-a-Service (“RaaS”) models are reshaping that calculation by converting a large capital purchase into a recurring operating expense spread over time.

The market data reflects a change that is already well advanced. The IFR's World Robotics 2025 Service Robots report shows RaaS-based fleets grew 31% in 2024, with rental and subscription revenue for service robots growing 42% year over year. IFR President Takayuki Ito stated that “more and more companies are deciding to enter into subscription or rental agreements rather than purchasing robots outright,” specifically to sidestep heavy initial investment. That is a meaningful indication of how operators actually prefer to procure automation today.

For companies offering robotics solutions, RaaS carries advantages that extend beyond closing individual deals. The model creates the conditions for recurring revenue tied to deployment volume and duration rather than point-in-time transactions, along with ongoing touchpoints for maintenance, software updates and expansion into additional workflows at the same customer location. A single successful pilot can more naturally evolve into a much larger account under a subscription relationship than under a one-time purchase model.

TechForce Robotics has built RaaS into its core commercial approach, and the NBR Intelligence framework follows that structure from the outset. The proposed program contemplates a RaaS arrangement with an option for participating operators to acquire the systems outright at the conclusion of a 24-month term, subject to final commercial terms. That structure tracks the industry-wide direction the IFR has documented and gives prospective factory customers a lower-friction path to evaluate automation before committing to full ownership, which is the adoption barrier RaaS is designed to lower.

A Concrete Expression of a Powerful Platform

Nightfood Holdings, operating as TechForce Robotics, sits at the junction of AI-enhanced robotics, industrial automation and Robotics-as-a-Service, all sectors benefiting from persistent labor shortages, rising input costs and growing corporate appetite for productivity technology. Where many emerging robotics companies remain oriented primarily around further development, TechForce has focused on a deployment-driven approach reaching across hospitality, food service, and commercial and industrial environments, with revenue potential from equipment transactions, implementation services and recurring subscription agreements.

The NBR Intelligence framework is the most concrete expression of that approach to this point. The agreement contemplates five initial pilot systems integrated with NBR's MIDAS industrial intelligence platform, which is already operating on live factory floors across garment and leather-goods manufacturing, followed by a potential phased rollout toward a nonbinding planning target of as many as 5,000 systems.

The LOI stipulates the steps and milestones that would lead toward that outcome, including operational, safety, network and workflow assessments, defined pilot-acceptance criteria and site-operator approval at each stage. That degree of process transparency aligns with the execution-first posture the broader robotics market is beginning to reward over technology promises alone.

The window in which a compelling technology story could sustain a robotics company's valuation on its own has closed. IFR data puts the scale of the market in concrete terms — 542,000 industrial robots installed globally in 2024, U.S. installations rising 11% in 2025 — and the growth behind those numbers is coming from operators with genuine production problems, not from speculative capital chasing a trend. Persistent staffing shortfalls across food service, hospitality, manufacturing and commercial environments have turned automation from an option worth considering into a requirement operators must address.

The companies best equipped to capture the value of that shift are the ones that have figured out how to move from a successful pilot to a repeatable, scalable program without the model breaking down. Subscription-based commercial structures are helping accelerate that progression by stripping out the capital commitment that previously kept cautious buyers on the sidelines; operators can now enter an automation program at lower financial risk and expand incrementally as the technology proves itself on their floors.

Nightfood Holdings, through TechForce Robotics, has organized its commercial strategy around this type of sequencing. The NBR Intelligence framework opens with five pilot systems, establishes clear performance benchmarks before any expansion is authorized, and contemplates a potential phased program of up to 5,000 systems subject to assessments, pilot acceptance, site identification, financing and definitive agreements. Nothing scales until the prior stage has been validated. For investors evaluating the robotics sector, TechForce's combination of public-market access, a deployment-first commercial model, a growing pipeline of real-world opportunities and the structural potential for recurring subscription revenue may represent a differentiated profile relative to companies still operating primarily in development mode.

AI Moves Deeper into the Physical World

Artificial intelligence is moving beyond software and computing infrastructure into the physical systems that power healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations. Recent developments across robotics, semiconductor testing and industrial automation demonstrate how AI is increasingly being used to improve precision, quality, decision-making and operational efficiency.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has outlined a five-layer AI framework to help address healthcare’s biggest challenges and that demonstrates real-time telesurgical collaboration between California and Georgia. The company provided the outline at the Society of Robotic Surgery's (“SRS”) annual conference in July. Intuitive's AI vision is grounded in a belief that AI can improve surgical care by reducing variability, improving outcomes, shortening learning curves, and ultimately expanding surgeon reach, while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety and surgeon control.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) announced an integrated test cell solution supporting known good device (“KGD”) screening for devices used in AI and data center applications, developed in collaboration with Tokyo Electron (“TEL”). The solution pairs Teradyne’s UltraFLEXplus platform with TEL’s Prexa(TM) Singulated Device Prober (“SDP”) to provide fabless designers, foundries and OSATs a production-ready path to high-quality device screening at multiple points in the advanced packaging flow.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) unveiled an API-enabled integration between Plex Quality Management System (QMS) and FactoryTalk(R) Analytics(TM) VisionAI(TM). The integration expands AI-driven quality management and reflects Rockwell's continued investment in artificial intelligence and elastic MES solutions. Rockwell continues to advance AI/ML across its offerings, including cloud-based MES platforms, edge AI and digital twins, 42% of manufacturing processes are expected to become AI-supported within the next year. The Plex QMS and FactoryTalk Analytics VisionAI integration offers manufacturers opportunities for strategic, automated quality intelligence.

Honeywell Technologies (NASDAQ: HON) announced the commercial launch of Experion Operations Assistant, an AI-powered solution designed to transform how industrial operators monitor plant performance, make critical decisions and respond to alarm incidents before they happen. Built on Honeywell’s flagship distributed control system, Experion PKS, Experion Operations Assistant merges historical data with real-time operational insights to allow operators to forecast and respond to potential critical scenarios associated with unsafe operations and production losses. The solution aims to bridge the gap between autonomous technologies and control room operators.

These developments point to the next stage of AI adoption, where intelligent systems increasingly connect digital capabilities with physical operations. From improving surgical care and testing advanced semiconductor devices to automating manufacturing quality and anticipating industrial operating risks, AI is moving closer to the point where critical work actually happens. This expanding ecosystem creates opportunities for companies throughout the AI value chain, including those providing the technology, computing capabilities and infrastructure needed to support increasingly sophisticated AI applications.

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings.

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