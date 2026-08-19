Streamex Corp. Announces July 2026 Yield Dividend Distribution for GLDY

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today announced the distribution of the fifth yield payment for GLDY, its yield-bearing gold asset, occurred on August 19th, 2026. The distribution covers the period from July 1st through July 31st, 2026.

Yield Distribution Details

GLDY's real-world yield is generated through Streamex's institutional gold leasing program, with proceeds from the program distributed to GLDY holders in the form of additional GLDY tokens monthly. Each GLDY token is currently earning an annualized yield of 4.0%. For the month of July, 10.428088 GLDY (10.428088 oz of gold) was distributed resulting in GLDY holders receiving a distribution of 0.003328 GLDY per token.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said: "Five consecutive monthly distributions with the annualized yield of up to 4% goes beyond proof of concept. It is a track record of consistency.”

Investors can view real-time GLDY data, including NAV and reserves, at https://app.rwa.xyz/assets/GLDY and via the Chainlink Proof of Reserves Oracle at https://data.chain.link/feeds/base/base/gldy-reserves GLDY is available for purchase at app.streamex.com.



About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex's business strategy, future growth, product development, and the expected performance of GLDY. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex's control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com



Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex