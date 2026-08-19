Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced

Company executives will discuss their business strategies, provide updates on recent developments, and answer questions live from investors

 | Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference taking place on August 27, 2026.

REGISTER HERE

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to attend live presentations or schedule one-on-one meetings with company management.

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

"The Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference brings together companies working across battery technology, copper, and critical minerals, all part of a supply chain investors are watching closely," said Greg Young, VP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "These companies will have the opportunity to engage directly with a global investor audience through live presentations and one-on-one meetings."

August 27th

Presentation Time (ET)CompanyTickers
9:00 AM ETEastport Critical Metals Corp.OTCQB: EVIIF | TSXV: EVI 
9:30 AM ETCBAK Energy Technology LimitedNasdaq: CBAT
10:00 AM ETDeep Isolation Nuclear, Inc.OTCQB: DBHL
10:30 AM ETPecoy Copper Corp.OTCQB: PCUUF | TSXV: PCU
11:00 AM ETFirst Phosphate Corp.OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS | Nasdaq: PHOS
11:30 AM ETSelkirk Copper Mines Inc.OTCQB: SKRKF | TSXV: SCMI
12:00 PM ETElectric Metals USA LimitedOTCQB: EMUSF | TSXV: EML
12:30 PM ETNamibia Critical Metals Inc.OTCQB: NMREF | TSXV: NMI
1:00 PM ETAvalon Advanced Materials Inc.OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
1:30 PM ETMAX Power Mining Corp.OTCID: MAXXF | CSE: MAXX
2:00 PM ETCopper Intelligence Inc.OTCID: CUAI 
2:30 PM ETSuper Copper Corp.OTCQB: CUPPF | CSE: CUPR 
   

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


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