North Texas Food Bank Launches 13th Annual Peanut Butter Drive as Child Hunger Reaches New High

Dallas, TX, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With child hunger in Texas reaching its highest level in more than a decade, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is rallying the community to step forward in a powerful, practical way. The 13th Annual Peanut Butter Drive kicks off this September during Hunger Action Month, mobilizing residents, companies, and community groups to help collect 100,000 pounds of peanut butter and raise $400,000 to support families across the region. Kroger returns for its fourth year as the Grocery Champion Sponsor.

Peanut butter continues to be one of the most valuable items for food pantries. It is nutrient-dense, shelf-stable, and kid-friendly, making it an essential source of protein for the nearly 500 food pantries and programs NTFB supports, including its child feeding programs.

“Right now, one in four children in Texas is experiencing hunger, a heartbreaking increase from last year,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “That reality should stir every one of us. Families are doing everything they can, yet the need keeps growing. A single jar of peanut butter may seem small, but it provides a child with the nutritious food they need to grow, learn, and get through the day. We need our community to act with urgency and compassion.”

According to Feeding America’s most recent data, which was released last month, Texas continues to lead the nation in hunger, with more than 6 million people unsure if they will have food to put on their table each night. In the 12 counties served by North Texas Food Bank, nearly 800,000 people are food insecure, and tragically, 36% of those—or 291,310—are children.

The Peanut Butter Drive helps meet this urgent need. It spans all 12 counties served by NTFB and is supported by local leaders, schools, faith communities, and businesses. Last year, the campaign collected approximately 85,000 pounds of peanut butter and nearly $355,000 in contributions, helping NTFB distribute nearly 119 million physical meals across North Texas.

Residents and organizations can participate through virtual giving or by donating jars of peanut butter or other nut butters. Every dollar supports NTFB’s ability to purchase peanut butter in bulk for families facing food insecurity.

Ways to get involved:

Donate online to help NTFB purchase peanut butter in bulk.

Host a peanut butter drive with your company, school, or community group.

Drop off 16 oz. plastic jars at NTFB’s Perot Family Campus in Plano.

Bring peanut butter to the State Fair of Texas on opening day, September 25, and receive discounted admission with a donation of two 16 oz. jars.

To learn more or start a drive, visit www.ntfb.org/peanutbutterdrive.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 141 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

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