SuperOne Founder Andreas Christensen Takes Charge of AI Strategy, Unveils Billion-User Roadmap

Miami, United States, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder assumes hands-on leadership of SuperOne’s artificial intelligence programme — the AI-native architecture, the enterprise infrastructure partnership and a dedicated research unit established with Digital One Solutions — as the company moves to define the AI era of fan engagement.





SuperOne, the AI-native gamified fan engagement platform for sports and entertainment, today announced that Founder Andreas Christensen has assumed direct leadership of the company’s artificial intelligence strategy, taking personal command of the programme rebuilding its platform on enterprise AI infrastructure proven across billions of users.

The announcement formalises the founder-led model behind the most consequential period in the company’s development. Christensen has directed three strategic moves in succession: the decision to rebuild SuperOne as a fully AI-native platform, with artificial intelligence serving as the operating layer rather than an added feature; the partnership, announced earlier this month, that gives SuperOne access to enterprise infrastructure from the technology division of one of the world’s largest digital ecosystems; and the establishment of a dedicated AI research and engineering unit with Digital One Solutions, working exclusively on the SuperOne platform.

Architecture, Infrastructure, Execution

Christensen’s rebuild responds to what SuperOne identifies as a structural gap in global sports and entertainment: stadiums sell out and broadcast rights command multi-billion-dollar valuations, yet the digital fan experience remains largely generic, one-directional and anonymous. Clubs hold limited data on their supporters, creators lack direct channels to their audiences, and brands rent attention rather than build durable engagement.

The platform Christensen has specified is engineered to close that gap. The system recognises individual fans, operates across languages, learns preferences over time, and converts audience activity into structured communities on which clubs, creators and brands can build commercial ventures — positioned for a market in which digital experiences are increasingly generated and personalised by artificial intelligence.





Dedicated AI Research and Engineering Unit Now Operational

Execution of the founder’s roadmap is underway. Digital One Solutions has established a dedicated AI research and engineering unit working exclusively on the SuperOne platform, staffed by AI specialists, engineers and PhD-level experts in large language models, multilingual AI, intelligent automation, video generation and enterprise-scale systems. The unit is fully operational and reports into the programme Christensen now leads directly.

“Artificial intelligence will become the operating system of digital experiences,” said Andreas Christensen, Founder of SuperOne. “I have taken direct charge of this programme because the AI transition is the defining decision in our company’s history. We are building SuperOne with AI at its core — proven technology that opens the door to an ecosystem of billions of potential users worldwide.”“Founders set direction, and Andreas has set ours with total clarity: SuperOne intends to define the AI era of fan engagement,” said Zulema Vazquez Rey, Executive Director of SuperOne. “The technology now inside our platform has been proven at a scale very few companies ever touch, and the pace from here only accelerates.”“In more than twenty years at the highest level of global sports media, I have never seen potential like the combination of SuperOne’s next-generation fan engagement platform with AI capabilities of this scale and global reach,” said David Dybman, Chief Communication and Media Officer of SuperOne.“SuperOne is building AI into the very core of its platform. The result is one of the world’s most advanced fan engagement ecosystems,” said Paul Young, Chief Executive Officer of Digital One Solutions.

The Road Ahead

Christensen has set the programme’s next phase: the foundation for SuperOne’s next generation of products and a planned expansion across global sports and entertainment markets. The company describes the current milestone as the first of a long-term artificial intelligence strategy.

“Fan engagement has barely changed in a decade,” Christensen added. “We intend to change it permanently.”

About SuperOne

SuperOne, founded by Andreas Christensen, is an AI-native gamified fan engagement platform for sports and entertainment. The company combines interactive experiences, creator communities and enterprise AI technologies to connect fans, creators and brands worldwide. For more information, users can visit super.one.



