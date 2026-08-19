Liberty Expands Kids’ Entertainment Offering with Edye, HITN’s Award-Winning Preschool Platform

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hispanic Information Telecommunications Network (HITN), the leading Spanish-language public media network in the United States, and Liberty Puerto Rico, announced today that Edye, HITN’s premium content ecosystem for preschool-age children, HITN, is now available to Liberty TV customers in Puerto Rico.

Starting this week, Liberty customers will be able to purchase Edye for just $2.99 per month as an add-on to any television package, offering families a safe, ad-free Spanish-language option featuring carefully curated content for children ages two to six. Edye will be available as an à la carte option within Liberty’s entertainment packages and can also be enjoyed through Liberty Go, the exclusive app for Liberty TV customers that provides access to live channels from mobile devices and tablets. As an added benefit, users will be able to access the content through the Edye app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

Edye’s programming is designed to nurture curiosity, imagination, and the small moments of discovery that come with growing up, all through stories and characters that children truly love. Beyond the screen, Edye is designed to spark conversations between parents and children, turning time spent watching Edye’s content into an opportunity for family bonding.

“Puerto Rico has always been a core part of our audience, and this partnership lets us reach families wherever they are,” said Eric Turpin, General Manager of HITN. “Edye was created to give parents peace of mind and offer children content that supports their development. Bringing this experience to Liberty customers means even more families on the Island can turn screen time into family connection time.”

“Adding Edye to our lineup is part of our commitment to bringing Puerto Rican families the best in entertainment and education, all in one place,” said Quique Vivas, Chief Consumer Officer at Liberty. “Our customers are always looking for content they can trust for their little ones, and Edye is exactly that. We’re very happy and proud to be able to offer this high-quality platform to our customers.”

Edye features an extensive library of shows starring beloved characters like Daniel Tiger, Pocoyo, Paw Patrol, and Molang, along with games and parent guides designed to extend learning beyond screen time. The platform offers more than 2,500 episodes across more than 70 preschool series, and reaches a growing subscriber base in the United States, Latin America, and Brazil.

This addition reinforces the position of Liberty as the island’s leading provider of broadband internet, video, telephone, and wireless services.

About Edye:

Edye is a premium content platform for preschool-age children, which includes an SVOD platform, the pay-TV linear channel Edye-TV, programming blocks for broadcast television, and various digital games and activities. Edye offers fun and safe content, curated by experts in children’s content. Edye has one of the largest catalogs of internationally recognized quality preschool series, featuring characters much loved by children, as well as games, activities, e-books, and guides to help parents understand the value and benefits of the content. For more than seven years, Edye has been available in Spanish and Portuguese on major digital platforms and devices, as well as through pay-TV, Internet, and mobile phone operators in the United States and Latin America, including Brazil.

For more information:

Website: edye.com

PLAY website: play.edye.com

Google Play: EDYE

App Store: edye

Linkedin: @edye

Instagram: @edyeapp

Facebook: @edyetv

Youtube: @edyetv

Press contact: Virginia Ariemma, prensa@edye.com

About HITN Media

HITN Media is the leading Spanish-language media company offering educational and cultural programming for the whole family. HITN reaches more than 35 million households in the United States and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism, and Altice, Liberty Cable and Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the HITN GO app, available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with subscription.

For more information:

Corporate website: HITN.org

TV website: hitn.tv

Linkedin: @HITN

Facebook: @HITNtv

X: @hitn

Instagram: @HITNtv

YouTube: @HITNTelevision

About Liberty Puerto Rico

Liberty, a subsidiary of Liberty Latin America, is the leading integrated communications and entertainment provider in Puerto Rico. Liberty’s communications services include broadband internet, high-definition video, advanced digital telephony, and mobile services for residential and business customers. Business services include point-to-point information technology and telecommunications solutions for companies of all sizes. These include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, server, and managed communications infrastructure solutions, plus fixed-line products and services. For more information, visit www.libertypr.com.

About Liberty Latin America:

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in more than 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty, and Más Móvil. The communications and entertainment services we offer our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony, and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-level connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for clients ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to international enterprises and government agencies. Liberty Latin America also operates a terrestrial and submarine fiber-optic cable network connecting more than 30 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common stock, which trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC Link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

Liberty Latin America also has a class of preferred stock, which trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “LILAP”. For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

Press contact:

Tomás Dardet, R-17

Tel. (787) 645-4939

Cel. (787) 782-8800

tdardet@prlinksco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91537594-7ecf-43f8-a3bf-2c0614b9fcf3