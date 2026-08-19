Luxury NEV Maker SERES Reports 2026 First-Half Results: Revenue of 57.493 Billion Yuan, AITO Deliveries Increased 10.2% YoY

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERES (Stock Code: 9927.HK) announced its interim results today. In the first half of 2026, SERES reported the revenue of RMB 57.493 billion and R&D investment of RMB 7.007 billion, increased by 34.8% YoY. AITO, the luxury brand of SERES group, deliveries grew 10.2% YoY in the first half, with the all-new AITO M9 and AITO M6 both launched and commencing deliveries during the period. The AITO M9 led the RMB 500,000+ vehicle segment in sales for two consecutive months.





SERES Reports RMB 57.493 Billion in First-Half Revenue, Demonstrating Operational Resilience

SERES stated that it maintains a healthy financial structure, sufficient cash reserves, and relatively low debt pressure, providing strong risk resilience and a solid foundation for sustainable growth. At the same time, improved asset utilization efficiency has helped reduce operating leverage risk, further strengthening the company’s financial resilience.

In the capital markets, SERES has leveraged a range of measures, including cash dividends, share repurchases, and shareholder share purchases, to enhance shareholder value and protect investor interests. As of July 2026, cumulative share repurchases exceeded RMB 587 million. Meanwhile, directors, senior executives, and key team members completed share purchases totaling RMB 148 million within just three trading days, demonstrating confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.

AITO M9 Cumulative Deliveries Surpass 300,000 Units, Leading the Luxury Vehicle Segment

In the first half of the year, the all-new AITO M9 and AITO M6 achieved deliveries at scale, further expanding AITO’s luxury product portfolio and strengthening its leading position among luxury automotive brands in China. The flagship AITO M9 also ranked as the best-selling model in the RMB 500,000+ vehicle segment for two consecutive months, with cumulative deliveries surpassing 300,000 units. With the AITO M9 Ultimate set to begin deliveries soon at a starting price of RMB 600,000, the model is positioned to drive further growth in the luxury market.

Meanwhile, AITO’s brand value has also continued to strengthen. According to Brand Finance’s 2026 Automotive Industry 100, AITO achieved a brand value of US$3.448 billion, ranking among the Top 10 luxury automotive brands globally and standing as the only Chinese brand on the list.

R&D Investment Reaches RMB 7.007 Billion, Accelerating Innovation and New Business Development

SERES continues to increase its investment in technology and accelerate the transformation of technological innovation into products and applications. In the first half of 2026, SERES’ R&D investment reached RMB 7.007 billion, increased 34.8% YoY. Leveraging a unified, platform-based technology foundation, SERES continues to advance innovation across underlying architectures, core systems, user experiences, AI, and intelligent digital applications, strengthening the technological foundation for its long-term growth.

SERES continues to focus on the luxury intelligent electric vehicle segment, with technological innovation at the core of its growth strategy. Its proprietary innovations, including the SERES MF Platform 2.0, next-generation Super Range Extender, and intelligent safety technologies, are being progressively integrated into its products, strengthening the technological foundation for efficient product development and scalable deployment. Beyond automotive technologies, SERES is also accelerating its expansion into emerging fields including embodied intelligence and robotics. Its humanoid robots are already being deployed in diverse scenarios, from industrial manufacturing to service applications, opening up new avenues for business growth.





Overall, SERES has built comprehensive strengths across product competitiveness, brand value, and its industrial ecosystem, driven by its continued progress in the luxury segment, strengthening brand value, and forward-looking expansion into emerging businesses. With new products continuing to expand the portfolio and new business initiatives move toward commercialization, SERES is positioned to generate stronger growth momentum in the second half of the year.

About SERES Group

Founded in 1986, SERES is a technology-driven company with new energy vehicles (NEVs) at the core of its business. Listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, SERES is also recognized among China’s Top 500 Enterprises. The company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, sales and service of new energy vehicles, as well as core electric powertrain technologies.

The name SERES is derived from the ancient Greek word for the “Land of Silk”, symbolizing the East, sophistication and luxury. Inspired by the spirit of the Silk Road, SERES is committed to building a luxury automotive brand that brings Chinese innovation to the global stage.

About AITO

The AITO brand is built on the philosophy of “Intelligence Redefining Luxury.” With outstanding intelligent features and refined luxury quality, it has become the top-selling Chinese luxury car brand in China in 2025. The AITO lineup surpassed one million cumulative deliveries in just 46 months, setting a new delivery speed record for Chinese luxury new energy vehicle brands.

Contact：

Contact person：Michelle Wong

Email：Michelle.w@sparkai.com.my

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