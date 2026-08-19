Reykjavík, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



("Amaroq" or the "Company")

New Awards under the Restricted Share Unit (“RSU”) Plan and the Stock Option Plan

19 August 2026 – Amaroq Ltd. (LSE, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development company focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, announces that on 17 August 2026, in accordance with the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan (the “RSU Plan”), it granted a total of 430,126 RSUs, of which 419,983 RSUs were granted to certain directors and 10,143 RSUs were granted to an employee of the Company.

Details of the awards to persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMRs”) are set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: 1) Sigurbjörn Thorkelsson

2) Teitur Poulsen

3) Annette Brøndholt Sørensen

4) Warwick Morley-Jepson

5) Jorunn Johanne Sætre

6) Line Frederiksen

7) Graham Stewart 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-Executive Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Amaroq Ltd. b) LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:







Identification code: Restricted Share Units b) Nature of the transaction: Award in accordance with the RSU Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s):



Price – n/a.

Volume(s):

1) 155,140

2) 70,921

3) 57,623

4) 44,325

5) 34,352

6) 28,811

7) 28,811 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume:

Average price:



419,983

N/A e) Date of the transaction(s): 17 August 2026



f) Place of the transaction XOFF

The Company also announces that it has granted stock options to employees to acquire up to 95,692 common shares at an exercise price of £1.045 per share under the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The RSUs and stock options were granted under, and governed in accordance with, the RSU Plan and the Company's Stock Option Plan. Full details of both plans are available on the Company’s website at https://www.amaroqminerals.com/about/corporate-governance/.

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd. C/O

Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

+44 (0)7385 755711

ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Rory Blundell

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Citigroup Global Markets (Corporate Broker)

Andrew Miller-Jones

David Herring

+44 (0) 207 986 3463

Panmure Liberum Limited (Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Piers Shimwell

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Camarco (Financial PR)

Elfie Harkell

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s focus is the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold and strategic metals in Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is the 100% owned and operated, producing Nalunaq Gold mine.

Amaroq’s significant exploration portfolio includes opportunities in gold, copper, nickel, and rare earth elements across South Greenland as well as zinc, lead, silver, germanium and gallium at its West Greenland Hub centred on the past-producing zinc-lead-silver mine at Maarrmorilik and the nearby Kangerluarsuk exploration licence, and the Minturn Iron Oxide Copper Gold prospect in northwest Greenland. The Company’s strategy is to unlock the resource potential in Greenland through the continued exploration and development of its wider portfolio, while building a responsible, full-cycle mining company, including through its Suliaq subsidiary, which provides mining services and logistics capabilities for Greenland’s developing mining sector, and Imeq Aps, Greenland's first private hydroelectric project.

The Company is listed on the LSE and Nasdaq Iceland under the ticker AMRQ, and on OTCQX under AMRQF.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.