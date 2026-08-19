Ghost Face Joins Angry Orchard’s Limited-Edition Thriller Variety Pack in New Scream Franchise Collaboration

WALDEN, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angry Orchard is answering the call this Halloween. The nation's No. 1 hard cider brand1 today announced a new partnership with the Scream franchise and Fun World, home of The Icon of Halloween®, Ghost Face. At the center of the collaboration is the return of Angry Orchard's limited-edition Thriller Variety Pack, featuring a refreshed lineup of seasonal hard ciders, including the NEW Mystery Caller flavor, inspired by horror's most infamous caller.

Now rolling out nationwide, this year's Thriller Variety Pack features glow-in-the-dark packaging that reveals Ghost Face alongside an iconic quote from Scream. Available in 12-pack, 12oz cans at 5% ABV, it includes four seasonal flavors:

NEW! Mystery Caller: As elusive as it is refreshing, Mystery Caller will leave drinkers guessing the exact blend of its scream-worthy ingredients…because you never truly know what’s behind Ghost Face’s mask. NEW! Caramel Apple Curse: Refreshing and indulgent, this all-new flavor combines buttery salted caramel with tart orchard apple. Blood Orange: Packed with juicy apple and honeysuckle notes, it slices through ordinary orange flavor to deliver a bolder, zesty sweetness with a blood-red hue. Headless Pumpkin: Crisp apples meet vibrant pumpkin flavor, hints of vanilla ice cream and crumbly pie crust in this nostalgic blend that rivals your grandmother’s pie.



"Halloween is Angry Orchard's favorite time of year, and every year we're looking for new ways to make it more fun for our fans, who love horror just as much as they love hard cider," said John Dorman, director of marketing at Angry Orchard. "Ghost Face has been part of Halloween for decades, popping up where you least expect him, and now he's found his way onto our ciders, too."

In addition to the Thriller Variety Pack, Angry Orchard is rolling out limited-edition single-serve cans of Crisp Apple and Crisp Imperial featuring all-new Scream-inspired designs. For those looking to dial up the thrills, Crisp Imperial delivers a bold 8% ABV.

"Fun World is proud to be part of this collaboration, and we're excited to bring Ghost Face to fans and collectors in a whole new way as Halloween approaches," said R.J. Torbert, director of licensing and brand enforcement at Fun World.

In any good horror movie, the audience knows something is always lurking around the corner. Angry Orchard is no exception. Fans should stay vigilant for more experiences and surprises still to come throughout the season.

For more information on where to find Angry Orchard, please visit angryorchard.com. Follow along @AngryOrchard on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Angry Orchard

The leading hard cider across the country¹, Angry Orchard's cider makers experiment with apple varieties near and far to continuously develop new cider styles and flavors. Crafted with real apples and the highest quality ingredients, Angry Orchard is balanced, refreshing, and full of flavor, with a wide variety of styles fit for all. At the home of Angry Orchard on a 60-acre apple orchard in New York's Hudson Valley, the team of cider makers create small-batch experimentation with fruit grown right on-site while offering an experience for guests to sip cider amongst the trees. To learn more about Angry Orchard, visit AngryOrchard.com. Please drink responsibly.

About Paramount Products & Experiences

Paramount Products & Experiences oversees all licensing, merchandising, and location-based experiences for Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), a leading next generation global media and entertainment company. The division brings to life iconic franchises and beloved characters through innovative products and immersive experiences across categories including toys, apparel, publishing, food and beverage, theme parks, hotels, cruises, attractions, and live entertainment. Its global portfolio is powered by content from brands such as Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount+, and fan-favorite franchises like PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek and Yellowstone. To explore our range of consumer products and Paramount-branded merchandise, visit ParamountShop.com.

About Fun World

Fun World has been a leader in the Halloween and Easter industry since 1963, serving retailers around the globe with costumes, masks and décor as well as involvement with the entertainment and licensing projects with the world’s most recognizable mask Ghost Face®.

Source: Nielsen Total US xAOC + Liquor Open State + Conv L52 W/E 6/27/26

Attachment