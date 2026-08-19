First Pacific Bank Announces CFO Retirement and Transition Plan

WHITTIER, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC), today announced the planned retirement of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jim Burgess and the appointment of veteran community banking executive Jerro Otsuki as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The transition reflects the Bank's ongoing commitment to thoughtful succession planning and positions First Pacific Bank for its next phase of strategic growth.

Mr. Burgess is set to retire after four years with First Pacific Bank, concluding a distinguished banking career spanning more than four decades in Southern California. During his tenure, he helped strengthen the Bank's financial position, guided the organization through a dynamic economic environment, and supported its continued growth while serving as a trusted advisor to the Board of Directors and executive leadership team. His sound financial stewardship, strategic insight, and steady leadership have helped build a strong foundation for the Bank's continued success.

Mr. Otsuki brings more than 40 years of financial services experience, including more than 26 years serving as Chief Financial Officer for Southern California community banks. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Liberty Bank, N.A. He previously held CFO roles at Pacific Enterprise Bank and Grandpoint Bank and was a founding executive and director of Orange Community Bank.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire First Pacific Bank team, I want to thank Jim for his dedicated service and the meaningful contributions he has made to our organization," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Pacific Bank. "Jim has been a trusted partner whose financial expertise, sound judgment, and unwavering integrity have helped strengthen our Bank and position us for continued success. We are grateful for his leadership and wish him all the best as he begins this well-earned retirement."

Rogge continued, "Jerro joins First Pacific Bank at an exciting time in our journey. As we continue to expand our presence across Southern California and invest in the future of our franchise, his thoughtful leadership and decades of community banking experience will help us execute our strategy while remaining true to the relationship-driven approach that defines who we are. We are excited to welcome him to the team."

To learn more about First Pacific Bank, visit firstpacbank.com.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

Contacts Investor Relations Contact Media Relations Contact Jim Burgess Amanda Conover 858.461.7302 858.461.7308 jburgess@firstpacbank.com aconover@firstpacbank.com



