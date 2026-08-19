super{set} Announces Rewire: a Two-Day Summit for Founders Rewriting the Company Building Playbook

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- super{set} , the studio that founds, funds, and builds data and AI-native startups, today announced rewire , a two-day summit for the founders, operators, and investors rebuilding the company playbook for the AI era.

Most tech startups have embraced AI in engineering, but few have extended that same shift to the rest of the business. This summit explores how AI agentic workflows are reshaping hiring, go-to-market, selling, fundraising, and org design, giving founders a way to move at velocity and scale without the friction that typically comes with it.

"The work that took my teams a quarter now takes one curious person a weekend," said Tom Chavez, founding General Partner of super{set}. "The mistake almost everyone's making is bolting that firepower onto the old playbook and calling it a day. The real unlock won't come from using extraordinary technology to speed up ordinary work. It'll come when we rewire every piece of company-building around what just became possible. There's never been a better moment to check your ego and get started — which is exactly why we're getting the sharpest builders we know in one room to rethink how companies get built from here."

Taking place September 9–10, 2026, at Convene in San Francisco, the summit brings AI-native builders with super{set}’s portfolio leaders and investment partners to compare notes on the pitfalls, opportunities, and non-negotiables required for a successful company. The agenda follows a company’s whole arc, from the first idea to the last term sheet.

Formation: Spark Tank

Rewire isn't just about discussing new frameworks, models, and tech stacks. It's about building live with Spark Tank , where aspiring founders bring their sharpest ideas and pitch directly to the super{set} team for an attractive prize: founder coaching, working sessions with super{set} partners, fast-track to super{set}’s Signal program, and a desk in their downtown San Francisco office.

Spark Tank takes place September 9, 2026, from 10:30 to 12:30 pm PDT.

Building and Scaling: The Speaker Lineup:

Dr. Vivienne Ming , author, neuroscientist, entrepreneur, and Founder of The Human Trust, will close the summit with a keynote on what building and being human looks like when intelligence is no longer scarce.

, author, neuroscientist, entrepreneur, and Founder of The Human Trust, will close the summit with a keynote on what building and being human looks like when intelligence is no longer scarce. Christine Yen , Co-Founder and CEO of Honeycomb.io, category disrupter, discusses how to execute and scale with product-led and sales-led growth.

, Co-Founder and CEO of Honeycomb.io, category disrupter, discusses how to execute and scale with product-led and sales-led growth. Andrew Hall , Davies Family Professor of Political Economy at Stanford Graduate School of Business, brings the outside-in view on how AI is reshaping institutions, markets, and the incentives founders build against.

, Davies Family Professor of Political Economy at Stanford Graduate School of Business, brings the outside-in view on how AI is reshaping institutions, markets, and the incentives founders build against. Shyam Kumar , head of product, Exa.ai will discuss how to scale at velocity, delivering product excellence to global users.





Capital and exit: the new calculus :

Venture economics are being rewritten alongside startup company building, and the investors deciding where capital goes are rethinking the assumptions baked into every term sheet. Navin Chaddha , Managing Partner at Mayfield, and Theresia Gouw , Founding Partner at Acrew Capital, join super{set}’s founding General Partner, Tom Chavez , on stage to unpack how top investors evaluate AI companies now.

Nmachi Jidenma , Managing Partner of Exanovo Capital, alongside Sakib Dadi , Partner, Stage 2 Capital and Alejandro Guerrero , co-founder and GP of Act One will share insights on “What Actually Gets a Seed-stage Yes”

For the full agenda, speaker lineup, and registration, visit rewirecon.com .

About super{set}

super{set} represents a new approach to building startups and scaling AI-native and data-first solutions. Led by a team of seasoned founders with multiple exits, super{set} operates within a people-first culture, bringing hands-on support to its portfolio companies from pre-seed stage through exit. super{set} was founded in 2019 by general partners Tom Chavez and Vivek Vaidya, serial entrepreneurs with a track record of building successful companies at the intersection of data and AI. For more information, visit www.superset.com or follow us on LinkedIn.