SignWell Expands eSignature Platform With AI-Ready Developer Suite

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignWell today announced the general availability of its broad suite of developer tools to ship secure, fully compliant eSignature integrations in a day. SignWell now collapses electronic signature workflows and easily integrates directly into today’s workspaces, from artificial intelligence (AI) assistants and workflows to developer terminals, and to the systems and applications used most throughout the workday.

"The other eSignature platforms we evaluated were either too limited for what we needed or much more complicated and expensive than necessary. With SignWell, we didn't have to choose between a developer-friendly API and a full-featured product. We could move quickly, get the automation tools we needed, and still have security, signing capabilities, and first-class support,” Jon Ewalt, founder, RoasterTools.

Developers can now build on a REST API, automate from any AI assistant or terminal, and ship with the full compliance and 99.9% uptime already trusted by more than 80,000 businesses in production. SignWell unveiled a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server enabling AI-native integrations, a command-line interface (CLI) for scripted and automated deployments, multiple SDKs, conditional logic for dynamic document workflows, and a well-documented API. The new tools empower developers and operations teams to:

Send and sign documents through natural conversation in AI assistants like Claude and Cursor, without leaving the chat

Automate end-to-end signature workflows so AI agents and scheduled scripts can send agreements, poll for completion, and route signed PDFs to the right system, giving autonomous agent platforms a real command to execute, not just a document to summarize

Drop eSignature steps into orchestration platforms like n8n, Zapier, and Make, where a workflow can request a signature, wait for completion, and trigger downstream actions with no custom API wrapper required

Run signatures from the command line: send in one command, bulk-send from a CSV, and check completion status

Integrate legally binding, SOC 2-compliant eSignature into any website or app

Templatize fields and standardize compliance workflows across thousands of users to speed document prep and reduce manual errors

Retrieve a tamper-proof PDF and comprehensive audit trail, logging IP address, timestamp, and email, for every completed document



“Our customers and partners are embedding SignWell into their products, pipelines, and AI workflows,” said Sam Wehbe, CEO of SignWell. “We’re giving mid-market teams enterprise-grade eSignature tools without the complexity, seat limits, or high costs of legacy platforms.”

Comprehensive developer documentation, the MCP server, and the CLI are now available at signwell.com/developers .

About SignWell

SignWell is an eSignature platform trusted by 80,000 businesses worldwide for more than 17 million signed documents. Built for mid-market teams and API-driven platforms that need powerful document workflows, the SignWell platform provides enterprise-grade compliance, automation, and integration depth without the complexity or cost of legacy tools. Backed by SOC 2 Type II-certified security, HIPAA support, and audit-ready tracking, it offers reliable workflow automation, conditional logic, and embedded signing with flat pricing and no long-term contracts. Learn more at www.signwell.com .

Erica Camilo

Connexa Communications for SignWell

erica@connexacommunications.com

M: 610-639-5644