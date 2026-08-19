SunScout Commences International Shipments of SunScout Eco to Meet Strong Customer Demand

Initial shipment programme would, if sustained, represent annualised revenue of approximately US$8.9 million and annualised gross profit of approximately US$4.5 million

Palmerston North, New Zealand, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunScout Holding Limited (“SunScout” or the “Company”) (NYSE American and NYSE Texas: SNSC), a clean-technology company developing and commercialising autonomous, solar-powered robotic mowers and related solar-energy solutions, today announced that it is commencing commercial shipments of the SunScout Eco robotic mower into its international markets.

The first shipments are being directed to Europe and New Zealand, where the Company has experienced strong interest from distributors, specialist dealers and prospective customers seeking a fully autonomous robotic mower that operates independently from the electricity grid.

Each shipping container accommodates approximately 350 SunScout Eco units. SunScout’s initial distribution programme currently contemplates the shipment of one container per month to Europe and one container per month to New Zealand, representing approximately 700 units per month across the two markets.

Assuming a landed cost of US$531 per unit and a gross margin of approximately 50%, the initial shipment programme of 700 units per month would generate:

• Approximately US$743,400 in monthly revenue and US$371,700 in monthly gross profit; and

• Approximately US$8.92 million in annualised revenue and US$4.46 million in annualised gross profit.

SunScout’s European partner, Wrissmer Werkstattsysteme GmbH, has been developing dealer and distribution relationships across key European markets and is establishing dedicated after-sales capabilities at its German facility. In New Zealand, SunScout is supporting market entry through its existing operations, local relationships and customer-service infrastructure.

Edwin Cywinski, Chief Executive Officer of SunScout Holding Limited, commented: “Commencing international shipments marks an important transition for SunScout—from product development and market preparation to commercial delivery and ongoing revenue generation.

“The initial shipping programme provides a clear indication of the financial potential of the SunScout Eco. At two containers per month across Europe and New Zealand, the programme would add approximately US$8.9 million in annualised revenue and approximately US$4.5 million in annualised gross profit for SunScout.

“Most importantly, this is only the beginning. The strong interest we are seeing indicates that customers and specialist dealers recognise the SunScout Eco as a genuinely differentiated product. Its ability to operate autonomously using solar power addresses one of the principal limitations of conventional robotic mowers and gives SunScout a compelling position in international markets.”

The SunScout Eco incorporates the Company’s proprietary Deployable Solar Array technology, enabling the mower to generate and manage its own energy without relying on a conventional charging station or permanent connection to the electricity grid.

SunScout intends to increase production and international shipment volumes progressively in response to confirmed distributor orders, customer demand, manufacturing capacity and working-capital availability.

About SunScout Holding Limited

SunScout Holding Limited is a clean-technology company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of autonomous, solar-powered robotic mowers and related solar energy solutions. Powered entirely by solar energy through the Company’s proprietary deployable solar array (“DSA”) technology, SunScout's robotic mowers operate independently of the electrical grid and feature autonomous navigation and AI-powered obstacle avoidance. SunScout also provides solar power development solutions, as well as engineering products and services, including precision fabrication, mechanical engineering, and project management. SunScout’s mission is to eliminate reliance on fossil fuels in outdoor maintenance and mobile machinery, beginning with lawn care and expanding into adjacent applications. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.snsc.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning anticipated shipment volumes, customer demand, product sales, revenue, gross margins, gross profit, production capacity, international expansion and future commercial performance.

The financial figures presented are forward-looking estimates based on SunScout’s initial shipment programme of approximately 700 units per month, average net revenue of US$1,062 per unit, landed cost of US$531 per unit and a gross margin of approximately 50%. The annualised figures represent the corresponding revenue and gross-profit run rate and are not forecasts of reported results for any specific financial period. These figures are illustrative only and are not based on binding commitments for recurring monthly volumes.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may affect actual results include distributor and customer orders, the timing of shipments and sales, manufacturing output, supply-chain availability, freight and import costs, market pricing, foreign-exchange movements, regulatory requirements, working-capital availability and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SunScout undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

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