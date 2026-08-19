GameGolf KZN AI Begins Limited Release, Sets Countdown to General Availability

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Your Game, Inc. (Nasdaq: GYGY) (“GYGY” or the “Company”), an AI-based sports performance tracking company focused on golf, today announced the limited release of GameGolf KZN AI, marking the next step toward the product’s general availability, targeted for the end of September 2026.

The limited release gives a select group of golfers access to the GameGolf KZN AI product as the Company completes final product validation, onboarding and operational preparations ahead of broader availability.

“We’re putting GameGolf KZN AI into the hands of real golfers starting today. This limited release is our chance to listen, refine, and make sure every detail is right before we open it up more broadly. We’re focused on delivering a simple, reliable experience that is designed to actually help golfers play better. General availability is targeted for the end of September, and we’re excited for what’s ahead,” said Soumya Das, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

The GameGolf KZN AI product combines shot tracking, GPS and AI-powered performance insights to help golfers better understand their game and improve their performance.

About Game Your Game, Inc.

Game Your Game, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYGY) is an AI-based sports performance tracking company focused on the golf industry. The Company develops and markets the GameGolf KZN AI™ platform — an integrated golf performance ecosystem of proprietary shot-tracking hardware and subscription-based software solutions. The platform leverages advanced GPS tracking, embedded neural network technology, and AI-powered analytics to provide golfers of all skill levels with real-time insights, on-course strategy recommendations, and personalized performance data. Game Your Game's technology has been adopted by golfers in more than 140 countries, with over 36,000 golf courses mapped and an estimated number of more than 300 million shots tracked across the lifetime of its platforms. The Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.gameyourgame.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding the commencement of trading of its common stock on Nasdaq; the Company’s ability to transition from its beta commercialization stage to the full commercial launch of its KZN AI™ platform timely, the Company’s ability to compete effectively in the golf technology market, and other factors identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-296763) (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), which was declared effective by the SEC on July 28, 2026, and the final prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) that forms a part of the Registration Statement, and other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC from time to time and available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations:

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Phil Carlson, Managing Director

GYGY@KCSA.com