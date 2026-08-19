Premium Inbound Tour Operator Travelling the Fairways Selects Flywire as Exclusive Payments Partner

Flywire displaces a large payment processor to power guest payments for the premium golf tour operator across its UK and Ireland operations

Win underscores Flywire's momentum in experiential travel and expanding footprint across the luxury golf segment

BOSTON and DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Travelling the Fairways , a premium inbound tour operator serving golfers across the UK and Ireland, announced it has selected Flywire Corporation (Flywire) (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, as its exclusive payments partner. The partnership will see Flywire power the guest payment experience for Travelling the Fairways’ golf tour bookings, replacing a large payment processor across both its UK and Ireland entities and delivering a more seamless, integrated payment experience for golfers.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered across offices in Dublin and St. Andrews, Travelling the Fairways has spent more than three decades establishing itself as one of the most trusted names in bespoke golf travel. The company curates first-class golf vacations to Ireland, Scotland, England, Wales, Spain, and Portugal, serving golf enthusiasts and PGA professionals from across the globe with locally-expert, white-glove itineraries. The company operates two distinct business entities, Travelling the Fairways (UK) and Travelling the Fairways (Ireland), and plans to introduce France to its list of destinations, along with working with partners in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Its locations process significant payment volume from international golfers booking multi-destination travel packages.

As the business scaled, its payment infrastructure - built around a large, general-purpose processor - was no longer fit for the demands of a high-growth, multi-currency, cross-border travel operation. International clients were frequently surprised by high transaction fees because balances were presented only in Euros or British Pounds, with the true costs remaining unclear until hitting bank statements. Furthermore, payments made via traditional wire transfers were often short due to unexpected bank deductions, forcing the finance team into manual, time-consuming Excel matching. Managing the bridge between legacy payment processors and internal forms presented a data-silo challenge, limiting invoicing flexibility and real-time transaction visibility for both guests and staff.

Travelling the Fairways sought a payments partner purpose-built for the travel sector - one with the cross-border capabilities, transparent pricing, and streamlined reconciliation that a two-entity, multi-market operation requires. Flywire was selected to own the guest payment flow, consolidating the most critical stage of the payment lifecycle onto a single, specialized platform and giving golfers a seamless, localized payment experience from booking through final settlement.

“Travelling the Fairways is exactly the kind of partner Flywire is built to serve - a premium travel operator with international reach, meaningful payment volume across multiple markets, and high-net-worth guests who expect five-star hospitality standards from the moment they book. Stepping in to power the full guest payment flow and elevate their entire customer journey is a strong proof point of Flywire’s differentiation.” Colin Smyth, SVP and GM of Travel, Flywire

Since go-live, Travelling the Fairways has driven meaningful volume through Flywire. The partnership has successfully delivered targeted operational and strategic outcomes across the entire business; key benefits for Travelling the Fairways and its guests include:

Lower Processing Fees: Lower fees on cards significantly reduced processing fees on final balance payments.

Lower fees on cards significantly reduced processing fees on final balance payments. Eliminated Currency Conversion Gaps: Providing international guests with local automated payment options, such as free local ACH and EFT transfers for North American clients, completely eliminated the currency conversion discrepancies and wire errors previously caused by direct bank transfers.

Providing international guests with local automated payment options, such as free local ACH and EFT transfers for North American clients, completely eliminated the currency conversion discrepancies and wire errors previously caused by direct bank transfers. Streamlined Reconciliations and Reporting: The customized dual-portal dashboard allowed the finance team to isolate or combine reporting data for financial analysis on B2C and B2B transactions to eliminate manual tracking in Excel.

The customized dual-portal dashboard allowed the finance team to isolate or combine reporting data for financial analysis on B2C and B2B transactions to eliminate manual tracking in Excel. Simplified Regulatory and Tax Compliance: The specialized reporting fields provided the exact, custom data formatting required for the company to accurately report financial records to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in the UK and the Revenue Commissioners in Ireland.

The specialized reporting fields provided the exact, custom data formatting required for the company to accurately report financial records to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in the UK and the Revenue Commissioners in Ireland. Enhanced Traveler and Guest Experience: High-net-worth travelers benefit from upfront, live currency transparency, flexible local payment choices, and secure 3D-verified checkouts that reflect five-star hospitality standards.



“Before Flywire, collecting cross-border payments was an administrative headache for our team and a source of hidden fee surprises for our guests. Our clients can now pay securely in their own currency with total transparency, while our finance team has reclaimed hours previously wasted on Excel reconciliation. For teams spread across multiple offices, it's made reconciliation seamless - we can track recorded payments in real-time and eliminate the duplication errors that used to happen when staff weren't aligned." — Jennifer Smart, Company Director, Travelling the Fairways International Ltd

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 5,300* clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

*Not including Flywire’s Invoiced and Sertifi acquisitions

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire's Travel strategy, expectations and plans of its business, market growth and trends. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.