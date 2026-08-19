KraneShares Launches Asia AI Technology ETF (NYSE: KAIT)

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a leading provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) delivering access to emerging technology strategies, today announced the launch of the KraneShares Asia AI Technology ETF (Ticker: KAIT) on the New York Stock Exchange.

KAIT seeks to provide exposure to Asia-based companies that are critical to the global AI supply chain. These include advanced semiconductor foundry and packaging, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), substrates, optical networking, data center infrastructure, semiconductor equipment, and specialty materials.

“We believe Asia plays a foundational role in enabling the global AI buildout, with leadership across many of the most capacity-constrained and technologically complex segments of the value chain,” said Jonathan Krane, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KraneShares. “We are launching KAIT to provide investors with targeted access to the companies and regions that we believe will fuel the next phase of AI-driven growth.”

“Approximately 75% of global semiconductor capacity and material supply is concentrated in Asia, while China, Taiwan, and Korea alone account for nearly 79% of global semiconductor manufacturing equipment spending1,2,” said Derek Yan, CFA, Senior Investment Strategist at KraneShares. “KAIT offers a differentiated, infrastructure-focused approach to AI investing, providing exposure to companies that may benefit regardless of which AI models or applications ultimately emerge as leaders.”

KAIT is designed to capture the long-term opportunity in leading technologies and specialized capabilities across Asia that enable growth across the global AI ecosystem. The ETF provides diversified access to technology leaders across Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China, reflecting the region’s central role in constructing every layer of AI from foundry and memory to packaging, optics, power, and advanced materials.

About KraneShares

KraneShares delivers research-driven, high-conviction strategies connecting investors to the world’s most powerful growth themes. From emerging technologies, China’s dynamic capital markets, carbon credits, alternatives, and income, the firm offers differentiated exposures designed to capture the megatrends reshaping the global economy.

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For KAIT top 10 holdings, risks, standard performance, and other fund information, please click here.

Citations:

Data from Oxford Economics, “Asia Chip Export Index: From Consumer Cycles to Compute Demand,” May 21, 2026. Data from SEMI, Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report, 2025.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting https://www.kraneshares.com/etf/kait/. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk including the potential loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

The Fund’s assets are expected to be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, especially the Technology Sector, Communications Services Sector, and companies focused on Artificial Intelligence and Technology.

International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risk related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses.

The Fund may invest in private companies. Private companies involve greater risks than investments in securities of companies that have traded publicly on an exchange for extended periods of time. Investments in these companies are generally less liquid than investments in securities issued by public companies and may be difficult for the Fund to value. The Fund may invest in IPOs. Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile. In addition, as the Fund increases in size, the impact of IPOs on the Fund's performance will generally decrease.

The Fund is subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate it, which may cause the Fund to suffer losses. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund is non-diversified.

The KraneShares ETFs and KFA Funds ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or any sub-advisers for the Funds.

Contact:

KraneShares Investor Relations

info@kraneshares.com