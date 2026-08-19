Automox Launches Hosted MCP Server, Expanding AI Access to Endpoint Management

AUSTIN, TX, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the cloud-native Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) platform, today released Automox MCP Server 3.0, which adds an Automox-hosted deployment of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. Previously, the server ran locally. That restricted use to desktop clients, and each administrator had to install and update their own copy. Web-based assistants and hosted agent platforms, which cannot run a local process, could not connect.

With the hosted server, any MCP-capable client connects using the administrator's Automox API key, and Automox maintains the server. Access is governed by each user's existing Automox role and organization scope. The Automox MCP Server is now available directly in Claude.

"Capability was never the barrier. Automox MCP already covers the full published API surface. The barrier was that using it took a desktop client and a local install, so it stayed a tool for the most technical people on the team," said Jason Kikta, CTO at Automox. "Hosted MCP removes that. You bring the assistant you already use and your Automox API key. Your role and org scope govern what it can do, the same as they always have. Nothing to install. Nothing to maintain. Nothing out of date."

The server provides 133 tools covering the published Automox Console and Webhooks APIs, with secret-exposing operations excluded by design. An operator can ask "Are we ready for Patch Tuesday?" and receive pending patches by severity, the approval queue, and each policy's schedule in one response. A read-only mode limits the assistant to 85 non-write tools.

Customers choose their own AI assistant and model. Conversations stay between the customer and their chosen AI provider, and Automox receives only the API calls the assistant makes.

Automox MCP Server 3.0 is available today to Automox customers. The local server remains available through PyPI and the MCP Registry. The Automox console remains the primary interface for the platform, with MCP providing a second path for teams connecting their own AI assistants, tools, or agents.

For more information, visit the Automox MCP Server page or the Automox documentation.

About Automox

Automox is the cloud-native Autonomous Endpoint Management platform trusted by 3,000+ organizations to automate OS and third-party patching, device configuration, and policy enforcement across Windows, macOS, and Linux. Automox customers automate up to 96% more patches and achieve 362% ROI over three years (IDC, 2025).

Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

2026 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

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