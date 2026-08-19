Regional Health Properties Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

.Reported Second Quarter Revenue of $24.4 million

Generated Adjusted EBITDA from Operations of $0.7 million

Continued Execution of Integrated Healthcare Platform Strategy

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (the “Company,” “Regional,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (OTCQB: RHEP) (OTCQB: RHEPA) (OTCQB: RHEPB) (OTCQB: RHEPZ), a healthcare company that owns, operates and invests in healthcare real estate and operating businesses focused on long-term care, senior housing and pharmacy services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Reported revenue of $24.4 million, compared with $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2025

Reported GAAP net loss of $0.8 million, compared with GAAP net loss of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2025

Generated Adjusted EBITDA from operations of $0.7 million, compared with $56,000 for the second quarter of 2025

Reported net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.20 per share, compared with $0.68 per share for the second quarter of 2025

Second Quarter 2026 Business Highlights

Pharmacy Services revenue was $9.6 million following the addition of the Pharmacy Services segment in connection with the SunLink merger

Patient care revenues increased to $14.0 million, driven primarily by the transition of facilities to the Healthcare Services segment and higher census across the portfolio

Portfolio occupancy was 74.9% at June 30, 2026 vs. 66.2% at June 30, 2025, an 870-basis-point improvement.

Repurchased 5,000 shares of the Company’s 12.5% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares during the quarter at a discount to carrying value

Continued to evaluate refinancing and liquidity alternatives, including potential refinancing of the Southland facility and other mortgage loans

Management Comments

Brent Morrison, Regional’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, “Our strategy of selectively stepping back into the operations of our owned facilities continues to progress. Our operating partners are making meaningful progress streamlining facility operations, improving census and managing costs to generate stronger and more sustainable cash flow. Importantly, several of our operated facilities are now generating facility-level EBITDAR in excess of the lease payments we previously received as a landlord, demonstrating the potential economic value of our owner-operator strategy.”

Mr. Morrison continued, “Our priorities for the remainder of 2026 remain focused on improving facility-level margins, continuing to integrate and optimize our Pharmacy and DME businesses, and advancing refinancing initiatives. As operating performance improves, our objective is to convert that progress into stronger free cash flow while maintaining disciplined capital allocation. We believe these efforts can strengthen Regional’s financial profile, simplify our capital structure and create additional value for our common shareholders over time.”

Balance Sheet And Liquidity

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $1.7 million of unrestricted cash and $2.8 million of restricted cash. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $42.6 million of indebtedness, net of deferred financing costs and unamortized discounts. The Company continues to evaluate refinancing opportunities intended to improve liquidity, extend maturities and provide additional flexibility to execute its capital allocation strategy.

About Regional Health Properties, Inc.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. is a healthcare company that owns, operates and invests in healthcare real estate and operating businesses focused on long-term care, senior housing and pharmacy services. For more information, visit https://www.regionalhealthproperties.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “likely,” “will,” “seeks,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, its business, operations, financial performance, liquidity, capital resources, refinancing alternatives, facility operations, pharmacy operations, and future strategy.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, among others: the operating performance of our Healthcare Services and Pharmacy Services segments; our ability to collect patient, pharmacy and rent receivables; our dependence on the operating success of our tenants and managers; our ability to service our indebtedness and comply with covenants; the availability and cost of capital; our ability to refinance indebtedness, raise capital or complete asset sales on acceptable terms; changes in reimbursement rates and healthcare regulation; pharmacy reimbursement and claims-processing risk; labor costs, staffing availability and union-related matters; regulatory survey and compliance matters; inflation and interest rates; litigation and insurance costs; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate investments; and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

Company Contact Brent Morrison, CFA Chief Executive Officer & President Regional Health Properties, Inc. Tel 678-869-5116 Brent.morrison@regionalhealthproperties.com





REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Revenues: Patient care revenues $ 14,001 $ 8,774 Rental revenues 801 1,283 Pharmacy revenues 9,640 — Total revenues 24,442 10,057 Expenses: Cost of goods sold 6,089 — Patient care expense 10,654 7,184 Facility rent expense 247 149 Depreciation and amortization 757 403 General and administrative expense 6,696 2,429 Credit loss expense 215 400 Total expenses 24,658 10,565 Loss from operations (216 ) (508 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net 567 615 Loss on disposal of assets 8 — Other (income) expense, net — 326 Total other (income) expense, net 575 941 Net loss (791 ) (1,449 ) Deemed contribution related to Preferred Series B purchases 9 — Net loss attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. common stockholders $ (782 ) $ (1,449 ) Net loss per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.: Basic and Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.68 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and Diluted 3,928 2,143





REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. BALANCE SHEET (in thousands) 6/30/2026 12/31/2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 1,728 $ 3,013 Restricted cash 2,052 1,631 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $933 and $727 10,294 8,025 Inventory 1,520 1,354 Notes receivable 594 644 Prepaid expenses and other 1,532 1,623 Total current assets 17,720 16,290 Property and equipment, net 35,189 35,805 Assets held for sale, net 4,251 4,207 Restricted cash 796 1,420 Intangible assets 4,607 4,660 Other assets 3,815 3,842 Goodwill 1,585 1,585 Total assets $ 67,963 $ 67,809 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 7,337 $ 6,986 Accrued expenses 9,329 7,888 Other liabilities 1,982 867 Debt related to assets held for sale, net 3,072 3,001 Current portion of long term debt 5,366 5,414 Total current liabilities 27,086 24,156 Long-term debt, net - less current maturities 34,123 34,738 Operating lease obligation 2,276 2,325 Other liabilities 1,499 1,550 Total liabilities 64,984 62,769 'Preferred stock, Series D, no par values, 1,420 shares authorized; 1,405 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025. 4,691 4,691 Stockholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value; 55,000 shares authorized; 3,936 issued and 3,925 outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 3,946 issued and 3,935 outstanding at December 31, 2025. 67,465 67,296 Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000 shares authorized (including amounts authorized for Series A, Series B and Series D); shares issued and outstanding designated separately Preferred stock, Series A, no par value; 560 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, with a redemption amount $426 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 426 426 Preferred stock, Series B, no par value; 2,812 shares authorized; 1,706 and 1,741 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, with a redemption amount $14,100 and $14,382 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 14,091 14,382 Accumulated deficit (83,716 ) (81,777 ) Accumulated other comprehensive earnings 22 22 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (1,712 ) 349 Total liabilities, Series D preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 67,963 $ 67,809





DEBT SUMMARY (in thousands) 6/30/2026 Maturity Interest Rate Principal % of Principal Deferred financing costs Unamortized discount on bonds Net Carrying Value Total Fixed Rate Debt 04/04/33 4.35 % 36,477 84.1 % (637 ) (98 ) 35,742 Total Floating Rate Debt 10/02/36 8.42 % 6,886 15.9 % (67 ) - 6,819 Total $ 43,363 100.0 % $ (704 ) $ (98 ) $ 42,561





REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Net loss $ (791 ) $ (1,449 ) Depreciation and amortization 757 403 Interest expense, net 567 615 EBITDA 533 (431 ) Amortization of employee stock compensation 73 25 Merger and other one-time costs — 357 Tail insurance on legacy facilities — 19 Other one-time income 143 86 Adjusted EBITDA from operations $ 749 $ 56



