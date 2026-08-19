Regional Health Properties Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Regional Health Properties, Inc. Regional Health Properties, Inc.

.Reported Second Quarter Revenue of $24.4 million
Generated Adjusted EBITDA from Operations of $0.7 million
Continued Execution of Integrated Healthcare Platform Strategy

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (the “Company,” “Regional,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (OTCQB: RHEP) (OTCQB: RHEPA) (OTCQB: RHEPB) (OTCQB: RHEPZ), a healthcare company that owns, operates and invests in healthcare real estate and operating businesses focused on long-term care, senior housing and pharmacy services, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • Reported revenue of $24.4 million, compared with $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2025
  • Reported GAAP net loss of $0.8 million, compared with GAAP net loss of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2025
  • Generated Adjusted EBITDA from operations of $0.7 million, compared with $56,000 for the second quarter of 2025
  • Reported net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.20 per share, compared with $0.68 per share for the second quarter of 2025

Second Quarter 2026 Business Highlights

  • Pharmacy Services revenue was $9.6 million following the addition of the Pharmacy Services segment in connection with the SunLink merger
  • Patient care revenues increased to $14.0 million, driven primarily by the transition of facilities to the Healthcare Services segment and higher census across the portfolio
  • Portfolio occupancy was 74.9% at June 30, 2026 vs. 66.2% at June 30, 2025, an 870-basis-point improvement.
  • Repurchased 5,000 shares of the Company’s 12.5% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares during the quarter at a discount to carrying value
  • Continued to evaluate refinancing and liquidity alternatives, including potential refinancing of the Southland facility and other mortgage loans

Management Comments

Brent Morrison, Regional’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, “Our strategy of selectively stepping back into the operations of our owned facilities continues to progress. Our operating partners are making meaningful progress streamlining facility operations, improving census and managing costs to generate stronger and more sustainable cash flow. Importantly, several of our operated facilities are now generating facility-level EBITDAR in excess of the lease payments we previously received as a landlord, demonstrating the potential economic value of our owner-operator strategy.”

Mr. Morrison continued, “Our priorities for the remainder of 2026 remain focused on improving facility-level margins, continuing to integrate and optimize our Pharmacy and DME businesses, and advancing refinancing initiatives. As operating performance improves, our objective is to convert that progress into stronger free cash flow while maintaining disciplined capital allocation. We believe these efforts can strengthen Regional’s financial profile, simplify our capital structure and create additional value for our common shareholders over time.”

Balance Sheet And Liquidity

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $1.7 million of unrestricted cash and $2.8 million of restricted cash. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $42.6 million of indebtedness, net of deferred financing costs and unamortized discounts. The Company continues to evaluate refinancing opportunities intended to improve liquidity, extend maturities and provide additional flexibility to execute its capital allocation strategy.

About Regional Health Properties, Inc.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. is a healthcare company that owns, operates and invests in healthcare real estate and operating businesses focused on long-term care, senior housing and pharmacy services. For more information, visit https://www.regionalhealthproperties.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “likely,” “will,” “seeks,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, its business, operations, financial performance, liquidity, capital resources, refinancing alternatives, facility operations, pharmacy operations, and future strategy.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, among others: the operating performance of our Healthcare Services and Pharmacy Services segments; our ability to collect patient, pharmacy and rent receivables; our dependence on the operating success of our tenants and managers; our ability to service our indebtedness and comply with covenants; the availability and cost of capital; our ability to refinance indebtedness, raise capital or complete asset sales on acceptable terms; changes in reimbursement rates and healthcare regulation; pharmacy reimbursement and claims-processing risk; labor costs, staffing availability and union-related matters; regulatory survey and compliance matters; inflation and interest rates; litigation and insurance costs; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate investments; and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

Company Contact
Brent Morrison, CFA
Chief Executive Officer & President
Regional Health Properties, Inc.
Tel 678-869-5116
Brent.morrison@regionalhealthproperties.com


REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025 
  (Unaudited)    
Revenues:      
Patient care revenues $14,001  $8,774 
Rental revenues  801   1,283 
Pharmacy revenues  9,640    
Total revenues  24,442   10,057 
Expenses:        
Cost of goods sold  6,089    
Patient care expense  10,654   7,184 
Facility rent expense  247   149 
Depreciation and amortization  757   403 
General and administrative expense  6,696   2,429 
Credit loss expense  215   400 
Total expenses  24,658   10,565 
Loss from operations  (216)  (508)
Other expense:        
Interest expense, net  567   615 
Loss on disposal of assets  8    
Other (income) expense, net     326 
Total other (income) expense, net  575   941 
Net loss  (791)  (1,449)
Deemed contribution related to Preferred Series B purchases  9    
Net loss attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. common stockholders $(782) $(1,449)
Net loss per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.:        
Basic and Diluted $(0.20) $(0.68)
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:        
Basic and Diluted  3,928   2,143 


REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
BALANCE SHEET
(in thousands)
       
   6/30/2026   12/31/2025 
   (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Cash $1,728  $3,013 
Restricted cash  2,052   1,631 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $933 and $727  10,294   8,025 
Inventory  1,520   1,354 
Notes receivable  594   644 
Prepaid expenses and other  1,532   1,623 
Total current assets  17,720   16,290 
Property and equipment, net  35,189   35,805 
Assets held for sale, net  4,251   4,207 
Restricted cash  796   1,420 
Intangible assets  4,607   4,660 
Other assets  3,815   3,842 
Goodwill  1,585   1,585 
Total assets $67,963  $67,809 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Accounts payable $7,337  $6,986 
Accrued expenses  9,329   7,888 
Other liabilities  1,982   867 
Debt related to assets held for sale, net  3,072   3,001 
Current portion of long term debt  5,366   5,414 
Total current liabilities  27,086   24,156 
Long-term debt, net - less current maturities  34,123   34,738 
Operating lease obligation  2,276   2,325 
Other liabilities  1,499   1,550 
Total liabilities  64,984   62,769 
'Preferred stock, Series D, no par values, 1,420 shares authorized; 1,405 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.  4,691   4,691 
Stockholders' equity:        
Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value; 55,000 shares authorized; 3,936 issued and 3,925 outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 3,946 issued and 3,935 outstanding at December 31, 2025.  67,465   67,296 
Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000 shares authorized (including amounts authorized for Series A, Series B and Series D); shares issued and outstanding designated separately        
Preferred stock, Series A, no par value; 560 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, with a redemption amount $426 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025  426   426 
Preferred stock, Series B, no par value; 2,812 shares authorized; 1,706 and 1,741 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, with a redemption amount $14,100 and $14,382 at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively  14,091   14,382 
Accumulated deficit  (83,716)  (81,777)
 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings  22   22 
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)  (1,712)  349 
Total liabilities, Series D preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $67,963  $67,809 


DEBT SUMMARY
(in thousands)
                      
           6/30/2026  
   Maturity   Interest Rate   Principal   % of Principal   Deferred financing costs   Unamortized discount on bonds   Net Carrying Value 
Total Fixed Rate Debt  04/04/33   4.35%  36,477   84.1%  (637)  (98)  35,742 
                             
Total Floating Rate Debt  10/02/36   8.42%  6,886   15.9%  (67)  -   6,819 
                             
Total         $43,363   100.0% $(704) $(98) $42,561 


REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025 
  (Unaudited)    
       
Net loss $(791) $(1,449)
Depreciation and amortization  757   403 
Interest expense, net  567   615 
EBITDA  533   (431)
Amortization of employee stock compensation  73   25 
Merger and other one-time costs     357 
Tail insurance on legacy facilities     19 
Other one-time income  143   86 
Adjusted EBITDA from operations $749  $56 



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