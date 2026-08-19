Experts From Robinhood, Microsoft Research, Binance.US, CNN and CNBC Join NEXTPredict October Summit

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTPredict.io, a leading media and conference organization and host of NEXTPredict, the world's first global B2B prediction markets conference, announced seven new expert voices will join its upcoming industry-leading markets summit on Oct. 22–23 in New York. Prediction markets are being built, regulated, studied and covered in real time, and the people closest to every part of that evolution will be at NEXTPredict.



The latest group includes senior leaders and subject matter experts from consumer trading platforms, research, law, digital assets, public policy and national media:

“With more than 50 confirmed speakers and 2,500 decision makers expected to attend, we are assembling the full prediction markets ecosystem in one room and bringing the category to broader audiences,” said Pierre Lindh, co-founder and managing director of NEXTPredict. “That concentration of expertise, influence and commercial intent makes NEXTPredict the definitive global gathering for this industry. This is where partnerships are formed, capital meets opportunity and the conversations shaping the next phase of prediction markets take place. If prediction markets matter to your business or investment strategy, you need to be at NEXTPredict.”



Mackenzie, Gregory, Rothschild and Kulkin bring perspectives spanning consumer trading platforms, digital asset infrastructure, forecasting and market regulation. Their participation will support discussions on how prediction markets scale, how products are structured and how institutional capital and regulatory decisions are shaping the industry.

Vinograd, Cohen and Brewer add expertise across national security, election integrity and the intersection of prediction markets with business, politics and major global events. With the summit taking place two weeks before the U.S. midterms, their perspectives will inform conversations about political markets, public trust and growing national media scrutiny of the category.

Prediction markets are becoming relevant to a growing range of businesses and institutions beyond the exchanges where contracts are traded. New real-world applications are expanding how markets are used, while growing participation from trading platforms and institutional investors is making the industry a more meaningful part of the traditional financial system. As these markets become more relevant to business, politics and global events, they are also drawing greater attention from national media, whose coverage is introducing the category to broader audiences and subjecting it to greater public scrutiny.

The NEXTPredict agenda will examine the forces shaping the prediction markets ecosystem, including regulation, liquidity, market infrastructure, institutional capital, forecasting applications, product development and the role of media in distributing market signals.

For more information about the NEXTPredict Summit, visit: https://nextpredict.io/summits/the-worlds-prediction-markets-summit/