Customer-Turned-Franchisees Fuel Next Phase of Growth for Ella Coffeehouse





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ella Coffeehouse has reached a significant milestone with the opening of its first franchised location in Boynton Beach, validating the company's franchise model and setting the stage for continued expansion across select US markets.

Founded in 2016, Ella has built a loyal following through its premium coffee, handcrafted beverages, fresh, house-made food, and welcoming neighborhood coffeehouses. The company currently operates locations in Plantation, Davie, Coral Springs, Boynton Beach, and Hard Rock Stadium, and is now actively seeking qualified franchise partners to support its next phase of growth.

Ella has taken a deliberate approach to growth—focusing on refining its operations, protecting the guest experience, and identifying franchise owners who share the company's commitment to hospitality, quality, and community.

The Boynton Beach coffeehouse represents the first franchise location to open under the company's franchise program and is owned and operated by cousins Carl Huschai and Fritz Richardson. Their story reflects the type of franchise partnership Ella Coffeehouse hopes to replicate.

Richardson first discovered Ella Coffeehouse while visiting South Florida in 2019 and immediately became a loyal customer.

"From the moment I walked through the doors, I knew it was something special," said Richardson. "The atmosphere, the quality of the food, and the overall customer experience left a lasting impression on me. Every time I visited, I asked if Ella Coffeehouse planned to franchise because I believed the concept had tremendous potential. When the opportunity finally became available, I didn't hesitate."

Huschai's journey began much the same way.

"For my wife and me, it was a no-brainer," said Huschai. "We already loved Ella Coffeehouse as customers. We believed in the experience, the product, and the vision. Becoming franchise owners gave us the opportunity to help grow a coffeehouse we truly love while bringing that same experience to communities across Palm Beach County."

According to Will Coyne , Chief Operating Officer of Ella Coffeehouse, the success of the Boynton Beach location demonstrates the strength of the company's franchise model and reinforces its long-term growth strategy.

"The greatest validation of any franchise system is when people who already love your business choose to invest in it," said Coyne. "Carl and Fritz experienced Ella Coffeehouse as guests long before they became owners. They believed in our people, our product, and our culture before they ever signed a franchise agreement. That's exactly the kind of franchise partner we're looking for as we continue to grow."

Ella is focused on building a franchise network of passionate owner-operators who are committed to delivering an elevated neighborhood coffeehouse experience.

A Coffee Franchise Built Around Community

Every Ella Coffeehouse serves premium coffee roasted at the company's Fort Lauderdale roastery alongside handcrafted espresso beverages, fresh pastries, breakfast and lunch favorites, and food prepared fresh in-house daily. Each location is designed to become a gathering place where guests can enjoy exceptional coffee, quality food, and genuine hospitality in a warm, neighborhood setting.

The successful opening of the Boynton Beach location demonstrates that the Ella Coffeehouse experience can be successfully replicated through local ownership while maintaining the quality and culture that define the brand.

Franchise Opportunities

Following the successful opening of its first franchise location, Ella Coffeehouse is evaluating qualified candidates interested in single-unit and multi-unit franchise opportunities. The company is seeking experienced entrepreneurs who share its passion for hospitality, community involvement, and delivering an exceptional guest experience.

About Ella Coffeehouse

Founded in 2016, Ella Coffeehouse is a South Florida coffeehouse serving premium coffee, handcrafted beverages, fresh, house-made food, breakfast and lunch favorites, and seasonal offerings. Coffee is roasted at the company's Fort Lauderdale roastery, while food is prepared fresh in-house daily. With locations throughout South Florida, Ella Coffeehouse is expanding through strategic franchise development while remaining committed to exceptional hospitality, quality ingredients, and creating welcoming neighborhood coffeehouses.

About Exuma Capital Partners:

Exuma Capital Partners , founded by serial entrepreneur Anthony Perera, is a family office targeting strategic investments in high-growth middle markets in the technology, real estate, home services and food and beverage, and home services industries.

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