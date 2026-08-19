Following HYCU® aiR™ Launch, HYCU Names Anant Chintamaneni Chief Product Officer to Accelerate AI Resilience Strategy

Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the #1 AI Resilience company, today announced the appointment of Anant Chintamaneni as Chief Product Officer. Chintamaneni will lead Product Management and Product Marketing and joins HYCU’s Executive Leadership Team reporting directly to HYCU Founder and CEO Simon Taylor.

Chintamaneni brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling enterprise data, cloud, and AI platforms across venture backed companies and global technology leaders. At Pivotal, BlueData, HPE, and Google Cloud, he led product strategy and global teams through major shifts in enterprise technology, from distributed data platforms and Kubernetes to cloud infrastructure and GenAI. He has also built strategic technology partnerships and cross functional operating models designed to turn emerging technologies into products customers can adopt at scale. That combination of product leadership, AI experience, and ecosystem strategy will help HYCU accelerate its vision for AI Resilience.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Anant to HYCU,” said Taylor. “From our first conversation, it was clear he sees what we see: AI is changing how data is created, where it lives, and how quickly it moves. That requires a new approach to resilience. With the launch of HYCU aiR in May, we set out to define that approach and build on a platform already protecting more than 100 workloads. We are building HYCU to lead this category: to be the #1 AI Resilience company. Products alone do not win categories. People do. Anant builds great teams, listens to customers, and knows how to turn major technology shifts into products customers value. I’m thrilled to have him leading this next chapter with us.”

As Chief Product Officer, Chintamaneni will help lead HYCU’s next phase of product strategy following the launch of HYCU aiR, advancing the company’s AI Resilience vision while continuing to expand protection across SaaS, cloud, and on premises environments. He will lead Product Management and Product Marketing, strengthen alignment across Product, Engineering, Solutions, Customer Success, and go to market teams, and deepen the ecosystem partnerships that help HYCU bring new capabilities to customers faster.

“HYCU has a remarkable opportunity to define what resilience means for the AI era,” said Chintamaneni. “Agentic AI will fundamentally change how data is created, accessed, and acted upon, increasing the need for trusted data, recoverability, and control at machine speed. HYCU has already built a powerful foundation across more than 100 workloads, and aiR extends that foundation for what comes next. My focus will be to combine customer obsession, product discipline, technical depth, and ecosystem leverage to solve the resilience challenges customers face today while preparing them for where enterprise AI is going next.”

Chintamaneni’s experience uniting product, engineering, go to market teams, and ecosystem partners will help HYCU translate its AI Resilience vision into products customers can adopt quickly and confidently.

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chintamaneni holds a MS in Engineering and Management Science from Stanford University and a B.Tech with honors from IIT-BHU, Varanasi. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time outdoors and staying active in racquet sports.

For more information on HYCU, visit www.hycu.com, follow us on X (formerly Twitter), connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, BlueSky, TikTok, and YouTube.

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About HYCU

HYCU, Inc. is the #1 AI Resilience Company that protects, uncovers, and recovers the data that runs your business. With one platform covering more than 100 workloads across AI systems, SaaS applications, cloud environments, and on‑premises infrastructure, HYCU reduces cost for customers by eliminating complex, out-of-phase data protection operations. With HYCU R‑Cloud, customers protect any workload, recover data to a location of their choice, and connect and correlate that data to streamline compliance and governance processes. When disruption occurs, customers safely and securely resume operations quickly and efficiently, achieving true AI data resilience. Based in Boston, HYCU is trusted by thousands of enterprises and government agencies worldwide.

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