EMQQ Global Announces Launch of EMXETF, a New ETF Brand Focused on Artificial Intelligence Opportunities in Emerging Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMQQ Global, a pioneer in Emerging Markets technology investing, today announced the launch of EMXETF, a new exchange-traded fund brand focused on providing investors with targeted access to the next generation of Emerging Markets (EM) technology opportunities.

EMXETF is being created to address what EMQQ Global believes is one of the most important investment themes of the coming decades: the rise of artificial intelligence and advanced technology ecosystems across Emerging Markets.

Emerging Markets occupy a critical position in the global AI supply chain. With disruptive companies across Taiwan, South Korea, China, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and beyond. Emerging Markets are playing important roles in semiconductor manufacturing, advanced memory, optical networking, data-center infrastructure, cloud platforms, AI model development, and digital applications serving billions of consumers and businesses. With all this as a backdrop, EMXETF will soon be launching a suite of ETFs focused on providing access to these industry leaders and innovators.

“Artificial intelligence is not just a U.S. mega-cap technology story,” said Kevin T. Carter, Founder of EMQQ Global. “Emerging Markets are home to many of the companies building the hardware, infrastructure, platforms, and applications that make AI possible. With EMXETF, our goal is to give investors more precise ways to access the companies powering this transformation.”

“AI is not a single thing, but a stack of different technologies and applications for investors to tap into,” Carter added. “AI requires power, chips, data centers, models, and applications. Many of the most important companies in that stack are located outside the United States. EMXETF is being built to help investors understand and access those opportunities in a focused, thematic way.”

The launch of EMXETF reflects EMQQ Global’s natural expansion into the innovation happening globally and builds on the firm’s years of experience in identifying opportunities across EM.

“Emerging Markets have evolved but too many emerging market ETFs have not,” Carter said. “What’s happening in EM is no longer a story that starts and ends with commodities, banks, or low-cost manufacturing. It is a story about innovation, engineering, digital platforms, and advanced technology. EMXETF was created to reflect that continuing change so investors’ portfolios can better reflect that change as well.”

About EMQQ Global

EMQQ Global is an investment management firm focused on Emerging Markets technology, internet, ecommerce, and digital innovation. The firm was founded with the belief that the growth of the Emerging Markets consumer, combined with the spread of smartphones, digital payments, ecommerce, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, represents one of the most important long-term investment opportunities in global markets.

About EMXETF

EMXETF was created to develop exchange-traded funds focused on artificial intelligence opportunities in Emerging Markets. EMXETF seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to companies participating in the next generation of Emerging Markets innovation.

Media Contact

Chris Sullivan

Craft & Capital

chris@craftandcapital.com

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (833) 333-9383 or visit emxetf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.