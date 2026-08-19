Fresno, CA, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coverall® of Fresno, a leading commercial cleaning provider serving businesses throughout Fresno, Clovis, Madera, Sanger, Selma, Kingsburg, and the greater Central Valley, today announced it has achieved a 5-Star Google review rating following over 100 Google reviews. This milestone highlights its Franchise Business Owners commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable janitorial cleaning services that support healthier, safer and more productive business environments throughout the Fresno region.

Coverall of Fresno Reinforces Role as the Best Commercial Cleaning Provider, with 5-Star Rating and Over 100 Google Reviews

Local businesses consistently praise Coverall’s professionalism, responsiveness and results. One recent reviewer shared, “Coverall has been amazing. Their team is thorough, dependable, and always goes above and beyond. Our facility has never looked better.” This feedback reflects the strong relationships Coverall has built with organizations across 33 states and over 75 locations.

Powered by the Core 4® Cleaning Process

Coverall of Fresno’s success is rooted in its proprietary Core 4® Cleaning Process, a science-based system designed to reduce cross-contamination and remove 99.9% of particles from surfaces. The process, built on CDC and AORN guidelines, integrates:

Hospital-grade disinfectants

Color-coded microfiber tools

No-dip flat mops

HEPA-filtered vacuums

Expanded On-Demand & Preventative Maintenance Cleaning Services

To meet growing demand in the Fresno market, Coverall has expanded its On-Demand Cleaning and Preventative Maintenance Cleaning programs. Businesses can now access flexible, targeted services including:

Window Cleaning

Overhead and high-level dusting

Deep cleaning

Carpet and hard-floor care

Disinfecting commercial cleaning services

These solutions allow organizations to supplement routine janitorial services and address evolving and immediate commercial cleaning needs, especially in high-traffic or high-risk environments.

Supporting Fresno’s Most Essential Industries

Fresno’s diverse business community relies on dependable commercial cleaning to maintain safe and welcoming spaces. Coverall’s programs are tailored to support key industries such as:

Healthcare & Medical Offices for infection-control cleaning for patient-focused environments

Education & Childcare for daily sanitization to reduce germs in classrooms

Manufacturing & Warehousing for dust-control and equipment-safe cleaning for large facilities

Retail for spotless, customer-ready spaces

Professional Offices for cleaner workspaces that support employee wellness

A Milestone Built on Trust

“Reaching a 5-star rating with more than 100 reviews is a testament to our independent Franchise Owners’ dedication and the trust Fresno businesses place in them,” said Shirley Klein, Coverall’s Chief Operations Officer. “Each day, they are committed to delivering cleaning solutions that help organizations thrive.”

For more information or to request a free customized cleaning quote, contact Coverall today.



Frequently Asked Questions About Commercial Cleaning in Fresno

How much does commercial cleaning cost in Fresno?

Commercial cleaning pricing in Fresno depends on the size of your facility, how often you need service and the scope of work. Most providers, including Coverall, set a price after an on-site walkthrough rather than a flat published rate. Businesses can request a free customized quote to get an accurate figure for their space.

What does a commercial cleaning service include?

A commercial cleaning program typically covers restrooms, floors, common areas, break rooms, trash removal, and frequently touched surfaces. Many providers add services such as window cleaning, carpet and hard-floor care, high-level dusting and disinfecting. Coverall of Fresno offers both routine janitorial service and On-Demand and Preventative Maintenance Cleaning options that can be tailored to each facility.

How often should a business schedule commercial cleaning?

Cleaning frequency depends on foot traffic, industry and health requirements. High-traffic or high-risk spaces such as medical offices and childcare centers often need daily service, while smaller offices may need only a few visits per week. Coverall builds a schedule around each facility's specific needs.

Where does Coverall provide commercial cleaning services in the Central Valley?

Coverall of Fresno serves businesses throughout Fresno, Clovis, Madera, Sanger, Selma, Kingsburg, and the greater Central Valley. Coverall also supports organizations nationwide through its network of over 75 support centers, so companies with multiple locations can work with one national commercial cleaning brand.

Where does Coverall operate across the United States?

Beyond the Central Valley, Coverall provides commercial cleaning in more than 30 states, with support centers in major metro markets from California and Washington to Texas, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania. The brand also operates internationally in Canada and Japan. Businesses that expand into new markets can keep the same cleaning provider, the same Core 4® Cleaning Process and consistent service standards at every location.

What is Coverall's Core 4® Cleaning Process?

The Core 4® Cleaning Process is Coverall's science-based cleaning system built on CDC and AORN guidelines. It combines hospital-grade disinfectants, color-coded microfiber tools, no-dip flat mops, and HEPA-filtered vacuums to reduce cross-contamination and remove 99.9% of particles from surfaces.

Does Coverall offer On-demand and Preventative Maintenance Cleaning Services in Fresno?

Yes. Coverall of Fresno offers On-Demand and Preventative Maintenance Cleaning programs that include window cleaning, overhead and high-level dusting, deep cleaning, carpet and hard-floor care, and disinfecting services. These options let businesses supplement routine janitorial service and respond to immediate or seasonal needs.

How do I request a cleaning quote from Coverall of Fresno?

Businesses can request a free customized cleaning quote from Coverall of Fresno by visiting the Coverall website or contacting the local Fresno support center. Coverall provides an on-site walkthrough to build a cleaning program and price around your facility.

Coverall of Fresno Celebrates 100th 5-Star Google Review

About Coverall of Fresno

Coverall® of Fresno is the area’s commercial cleaning solution for all types of businesses from office spaces to health and fitness facilities, retail shops, and more. Our unique proprietary Core 4® Cleaning Process takes every precaution to ensure your staff, clients, and other visitors enjoy all the benefits of a maximum, germ-free clean.

Press Inquiries

Coverall of Fresno

(559) 266-5626

2350 W Shaw Ave #110

Fresno, CA

93711

https://www.coverall.com/locations/california/fresno-support-center/