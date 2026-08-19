Crypto News Today: New Crypto Presale Moonberg Nears Stage 3 As Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $5,000

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today has gravitated around Moonberg as its presale stage two nears completion, as whales with buys of over $25,000 positioned early prior to the next price increase. The project has now raised $290,000, and reached a current presale price of $0.26.

The influx of volume into the $MBX crypto presale comes as Ethereum price prediction targets continue to revolve around whether $ETH can break $5,000 in a stronger cycle for large cap altcoins. Ethereum remains the biggest smart contract ecosystem by total value locked (TVL), however a surge to $5,000 and beyond would require a significant number of catalysts to align including stronger ETF demand, and execution of Vitalik Buterin’s Lean Ethereum roadmap through 2029, per Fortune .

Moonberg Presale Stage One Sells Out Before Major Updates Drop

While Ethereum attempts to recover, the new crypto presale market is producing opportunities at a much earlier stage of development.

Moonberg launched its $MBX presale on August 11, with the first $375,000 batch selling out within hours. Stage 2 subsequently opened at $0.26 per token after the initial $0.25 allocation sold out in record time. Moonberg has continued to attract attention because its token is connected to an existing AI-driven crypto trading ecosystem rather than a product that is still entirely dependent on future development.

The Moonberg terminal combines market research, on-chain analysis, wallet intelligence, strategy testing and trade execution in a single platform. Its AI infrastructure also allows users to create trading agents through natural-language instructions without writing code.

This existing utility is particularly relevant to the new crypto presale narrative. Traditional, “fly-by-night” presales often ask investors to fund a project before its underlying product is even operational. Moonberg takes a different approach, with users already able to access many of the terminal's tools while the $MBX token provides additional functionality within a pre-existing ecosystem.

As the presale progresses toward Stage 3, the potential for another price increase is becoming a central part of the Moonberg narrative. Each completed stage reduces the amount of $MBX available at earlier prices, creating a straightforward progression for buyers who enter during the presale.

Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $5,000 as Bulls Look for a Recovery

Ethereum entered 2026 from a position of relative strength after reaching an all-time high close to $5,000 in 2025, as per CoinMarketCap. Since then, ETH has undergone a significant correction at the expense of holders, falling toward the $1,500 region before beginning a gradual recovery.

The latest Ethereum price prediction discussions are therefore centered on whether ETH can reclaim the levels lost during the downturn. Some forecasts continue to identify the $4,500-$5,000 area as a potential target in a strong recovery scenario, although reaching that level would require substantially stronger market conditions than those currently on offer to traders. Despite headwinds, Tom Lee still remains bullish and is seemingly sticking to his $5,000 ETH in 2026 prediction, according to Yahoo Finance .

A $5,000 Ethereum price prediction would nevertheless require ETH to overcome several levels of resistance. With ETH currently trading substantially below its previous all-time high, the path back toward $5,000 is likely to depend on renewed institutional demand, improving liquidity and a broader altcoin recovery.

AI Trading Infrastructure Adds Utility to the $MBX Presale

Moonberg positions itself as an intelligence layer for AI-native crypto markets, bringing together on-chain data, computed signals and execution across both Ethereum and Solana.

Its terminal is designed to help traders research assets and monitor market activity without relying on a collection of disconnected tools.

Morpheus is one of the platform's key AI features, allowing users to describe a trading strategy using natural language before creating an AI agent around that strategy. Those agents can then be backtested and deployed to monitor live market conditions.

The platform also incorporates tools designed to help users assess potentially risky tokens and wallets. This positions Moonberg closer to an AI-powered trading infrastructure platform than a conventional speculative token project.

As the $MBX presale approaches its third stage, that distinction could become increasingly important. The project is attempting to establish token demand around the use of its underlying terminal rather than relying exclusively on future promises or market hype.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction remains one of the major narratives in crypto news today, with $5,000 representing a potential long-term target if ETH can regain its previous momentum and broader market conditions improve.

However, Ethereum and Moonberg represent fundamentally different opportunities.

Ethereum is an established large-cap cryptocurrency with a substantial existing market valuation. Moonberg is a new crypto presale with a much smaller valuation and an AI-native trading terminal already available to users.

For traders comfortable with the additional risks associated with presales, Moonberg's progression toward Stage 3 makes $MBX one of the newer projects attracting attention as the market searches for the next generation of crypto infrastructure.

For more information about Moonberg ($MBX): Official Website

FAQs

Can Ethereum reach $5,000?

Ethereum could potentially return to $5,000 if institutional demand, liquidity, staking activity and broader crypto market conditions strengthen substantially, according to Tom Lee. ETH previously approached this level, but price predictions are speculative and there is no guarantee that Ethereum will reach $5,000.

What is the new crypto presale Moonberg?

Moonberg is a new crypto presale built around $MBX, a utility token connected to an AI-native crypto trading terminal. The platform combines on-chain data, market intelligence, wallet analysis, strategy development and trade execution. It is driving volume among traders due to its utility-first approach to the crypto presale market.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or legal advice. Investing in cryptoassets involves substantial risk and the possibility of losing your entire initial investment. Always seek professional advice and conduct due diligence before investing.