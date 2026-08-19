Regional Electrical Distributors Hire Top Talent at One of Nation’s Largest Job Fairs in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TX, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional electrical and utility distributors Crawford Electric, Irby, and Summit Electric Supply participated in the 2026 North Texas Job Fair at Globe Life Field, highlighting their commitment to workforce development, military hiring and community engagement throughout North Texas.

Hosted by U.S. Representative Beth Van Duyne, the annual event is one of the largest workforce and hiring events in the United States. This year's fair brought together 50,000 attendees with more than 670 employers representing approximately 68,000 open positions across the Greater Dallas, Fort Worth and Irving markets.

Crawford, Summit and Irby are subsidiaries of the world’s leading electrical distributor, Sonepar. Hiring managers from the companies conducted prescreening interviews and recruitment conversations for positions spanning operations, sales, customer service, logistics and more.

"The quality of talent at this year's North Texas Job Fair was exceptional," said Michelle Blair, Vice President of Human Resources for Summit. "Our team was able to speak with and prescreen enough qualified candidates that we fully expect to fill all of our current openings throughout our Fort Worth and Irving markets."

In addition to its presence at the North Texas Job Fair, Sonepar teams participated in the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary Career Fair at AT&T Stadium, expanding outreach to veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses. The coordinated effort reflects Sonepar's ongoing commitment to attracting and supporting military-connected talent.

"We were able to connect exceptional talent with opportunities across our operating companies and give candidates direct access to hiring managers and decision-makers," said Chris Miles, Military and Veteran Relations Manager for Sonepar USA.

The event also highlighted Sonepar’s partnership with Klein Tools, raising funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation. A portion of proceeds from exclusive American flag-engraved Klein Tools lineman's pliers sold through Sonepar operating companies is being donated to support programs benefiting wounded veterans, service members, and their families.

Sonepar's military recruiting efforts are also supported through partnerships with organizations like the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP), P3 Private Public Partnership-Army Reserves, Vets2Industry, Veterans in Energy, Workforce Development Boards, and Work for Warriors. In 2026 the company received the DAV Patriot Employer of the Year Award for its support of veterans and their families.

Through events like the North Texas Job Fair, Crawford Electric, Irby, and Summit continue to invest in talent, strengthen community partnerships and create pathways to meaningful careers.

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About Crawford Electric Supply

Crawford is an electrical product and solutions provider serving the eight states in the Southeastern United States. Crawford empowers customers with our inventory levels, technical expertise, and exceptional customer service. www.crawfordelectricsupply.com.

About Irby

Celebrating 100 years as a leader in utility fulfillment and solutions, Irby delivers innovative materials and customized services to customers across distribution, transmission, substation, generation, renewable energy, EPC, broadband, and gas. With a network of 58 locations and more than 1,000 associates, Irby serves customers in all 50 states. www.irby.com

About Summit Electric Supply

Summit Electric Supply is a leading distributor of electrical products and solutions. Founded in 1977 in Albuquerque, NM, Summit operates 22 service centers in the US, along with its Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EP&C) division in Houston, TX, and its Industrial Marine division in New Orleans, LA. summit.com.

Crawford, Summit and Irby Are Part of Sonepar

Sonepar is an independent family-owned company standing as the world leader in B2B distribution of electrical equipment, solutions, and services. In 2025, Sonepar achieved sales of $37.9 billion. Present in 40 countries with a dense network of brands, the Group is leading an ambitious transformation to make its customers’ lives easier providing them an omnichannel experience and sustainable solutions in the building, industry, and energy markets. Sonepar’s 46,000 associates are committed to accelerating the world’s electrification and driven by a shared Purpose: Powering Progress for Future Generations. www.sonepar.com

*Figure converted to dollars from €33.6 billion at 1.129 EUR/USD average rate.

Contact Info



Liz Abernathy

communications@sonepar-us.com

+1 843-872-3500

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