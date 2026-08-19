Bookmarks Remind Students to Stay Drug-Free

Millburn, NJ, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A positive message about healthy, drug-free choices will reach 40,000 fourth grade students throughout New Jersey this school year through the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s (PDFNJ) Fun Things to Do Instead of Drugs bookmark initiative.

Classrooms and libraries statewide are receiving bookmarks featuring the artwork of Audrey Lautan, a student at St. Matthias School in Somerset, and Suhaib Toor, a student at Wandell School in Saddle River. The students were named co-winners of PDFNJ’s 2026 fourth grade bookmark contest after their designs were selected from 31 finalists representing 11 counties.

The annual contest invites fourth grade students across New Jersey to use art and positive messaging to share healthy, drug-free activities with their peers.

“This is a great time of year to connect with students and teachers,” said Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “As schools settle into their fall routines, these bookmarks serve as an inspiring, daily reminder of the power of positive choices.”

The contest continues PDFNJ’s long-standing commitment to engaging young people in substance use prevention through creativity, education and peer-to-peer messaging. Audrey, Suhaib and the other finalists were recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 26.

For more information, visit drugfreenj.org/4thgradefinalists.Top of Form

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Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 233 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.