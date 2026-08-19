ExperienceMINT™ launches ELEVATE™ Retail Experience for NECOA in Seven New Texas Stores

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExperienceMINT™ today announced that NECOA has deployed MINT’s ELEVATE™ retail experience platform in seven new stores across Texas as part of the premium Korean residential water care brand’s expansion in the U.S.

The new locations combine hands-on product demonstrations with the ELEVATE experience, letting shoppers sample purified water, compare countertop and built-in systems, explore purchase and subscription options, and see how the products fit into their homes and daily routines.

ELEVATE is a key part of the in-store customer journey, enabled by ExperienceMINT’s Product Wizard and AI Agent. Product Wizard guides shoppers through NECOA's countertop and built-in purification systems, helping them compare features, determine which system best fits their needs, and evaluate monthly subscription and one-time purchase options. Sales associates can also use the Product Wizard to walk customers visually through products, features and pricing.

Customers with additional questions can use ELEVATE's AI Agent to ask about products, features, filtration, service and purchasing options and receive immediate answers through a conversational interface. A NECOA associate can step in whenever additional assistance is needed.

“NECOA used this opportunity to rethink the retail experience as it entered the U.S. market rather than simply replicate a traditional showroom,” said Andrew Pierce, CEO of ExperienceMINT. “By combining hands-on product experiences with interactive guidance and AI, these locations give customers multiple ways to learn, explore and find the water purification system that best fits their needs.”

NECOA opened stores at Barton Creek Square, in Austin; The Galleria™ in Houston; The Woodlands Mall, in The Woodlands; Baybrook Mall in Friendswood; The Parks Mall at Arlington; Stonebriar Centre in Frisco; and a showroom at a Tom Thumb store in Richardson.

“The MINT team exceeded our expectations on our launch in the market,” said Kevin Shim, Co-CEO at NECOA. “With a first-class design and incredible experiential solutions, we opened on time with an incredible looking store and kiosk. Our customers love the look and experience the store delivers. MINT’s project management of the entire process was also worry-free, which was a big benefit.”

NECOA pairs smart water purifiers featuring NSF-certified filtration with its innovative Free-Flow Service+, starting at $35 per month for its residential lineup. Some stores offer a Water Bar, where customers can sample NECOA water and handcrafted, infused beverages made with purified water from NECOA smart water systems.

ELEVATE combines interactive product discovery, AI-powered guidance and retail analytics to help brands make the customer experience better, simplifying complex purchase decisions for customers while giving store associates tools to support the sale. Learn more at https://elevate.experiencemint.com/.

About ExperienceMINT™

ExperienceMINT™ is a leader in intelligent retail experiences and retail performance infrastructure. The company helps retailers and consumer brands turn physical locations into measurable, high-performing customer experiences and revenue engines. MINT’s ELEVATE™ platform combines retail design, AI-powered product guidance and sales support, audience and engagement analytics, and manufacturing into a customized solution that increases conversion rates by 25-50% while reducing returns by up to 50%.



MINT enables organizations to understand, measure, and optimize physical retail environments with the same level of intelligence that has long been available in digital commerce. For more information, visit ExperienceMINT.com.

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