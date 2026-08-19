BTCC Exchange Reports 140% Reserve Ratio in August 2026 and Expands Zero-Fee Futures Pairs with Phase 4 Campaign





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has published its Proof of Reserves (PoR) report for August 2026. The total reserve ratio stands at 140%, up from 129% in July, marking the second-strongest record in 2026.

August 2026 PoR Report: All Assets Fully Backed

Dated August 15, 2026, the report shows that BTCC holds reserves above 100% across every major asset, ensuring all user funds remain over-collateralized at all times. Individual asset reserve ratios are as follows:

BTC: 162%

XRP: 161%

ETH: 121%

USDT: 126%

USDC: 112%

ADA: 159%

BTC and XRP both climbed above 160%, which is close to their highest levels since BTCC started releasing their PoR reports in April 2025. The reserve ratio for ADA also rebounded to 159% from July’s 123%.

Users can verify that their individual balance is included in the platform's total reserves through Merkle tree proof. Full reserve data is available on BTCC's official website .

Phase 4 of the Zero-Fee Festival Campaign Now Live

Alongside its August PoR report, BTCC has launched Phase 4 of its Zero-Fee Festival. For a limited time, users can trade VELVET, ACE, and AKE futures with zero trading fees. To give traders access to a diverse range of pairs at no extra cost, BTCC will rotate the featured pairs regularly.

The campaign aligns with BTCC’s goal of zero-barrier trading, centered on the core pillars of 0 Fees, 0 Friction, and 0 Panic. By making futures trading more accessible, reliable, and cost-efficient, BTCC continues to lower the barriers to entry for cost-conscious traders navigating global markets.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 12 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29276355-4e90-4711-a598-683c6ea271d8