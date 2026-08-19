Atlanta Technology Leaders to Gather Tomorrow for HMG Strategy’s 17th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on AI Governance, Agentic AI and Cybersecurity Resilience

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI governance, Agentic AI adoption, cybersecurity resilience and enterprise transformation have become top priorities for CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers and senior technology executives navigating unprecedented disruption and opportunity. With HMG Strategy’s 17th Annual Atlanta C-Level Technology Leadership Summit taking place just one day away Thursday, August 20, technology leaders face increasing pressure to accelerate AI innovation, strengthen cyber resilience and deliver measurable business outcomes while meeting growing board-level expectations.

The summit is part of HMG Strategy’s executive leadership framework for helping senior technology leaders strengthen enterprise AI readiness, increase board influence and deliver measurable business outcomes through trusted peer-to-peer engagement. To address these challenges, technology leaders from across the Atlanta region will gather tomorrow at HMG Strategy’s 17th Annual Atlanta C-Level Technology Leadership Summit . Held at InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, 3315 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, Georgia , the event is designed for executives seeking to strengthen leadership capabilities, build strategic relationships and connect with peers at the highest levels of the C-suite. Attendance is complimentary for qualified technology executives.

Themes to be explored at the summit include:

AI Leadership & Governance: Navigating the complexities of Agentic AI and responsible AI implementation

Cybersecurity Resilience: Strategies for risk management and building AI-native security frameworks

The “CEO of Technology” Vision: Empowering CIOs to lead business transformation and board influence

Digital Transformation: Updating the enterprise through data intelligence and cloud strategy





Why Attend? Attendees will gain:

Practical leadership insights from Fortune 1000 technology leaders

Peer networking opportunities within HMG’s unique executive community

Technology intelligence on real-world use cases for Agentic AI and cyber risk

Career advancement insights to strengthen personal branding and influence





“It’s more important than ever for CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and other senior technology leaders to embrace the role of the ‘CEO of Technology’ as they guide their organizations through AI governance, Agentic AI adoption, cybersecurity resilience and enterprise transformation,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Our Atlanta summit provides a trusted forum where executives can connect with peers, exchange practical leadership insights and strengthen their approaches to innovation and digital transformation. Our mission is to help technology leaders expand their influence, build legendary careers and deliver measurable business outcomes.”

HMG Strategy will also recognize several Atlanta-area technology executives with Global Leadership Institute Awards (GLIA) for their visionary leadership and contributions to enterprise transformation.

The summit will feature insights from leading technology executives and industry experts. Topics to be explored include AI governance, Agentic AI implementation, cybersecurity resilience, technology leadership, innovation strategy, cloud modernization, enterprise transformation, data intelligence, executive leadership and the evolving role of the CEO of Technology.

Hunter Muller will kick off the summit with an executive technology discussion featuring Tom Peck, Chief Digital and Information Officer of CRH, on leading with vision, velocity and purpose in a transforming enterprise. In addition, he will lead another discussion with Paul Dangel, Head of IT PMO, Bose, on Unifying IT and Business: Building an Enterprise PMO With C-Suite Alignment.

Iconic Leadership: How to Lead Like a CEO – Designing the Future Workforce:

Jay Ferro, President, Technology & Chief Product Officer, Envision Pharma; Shaun Hunt, CIO, McKenney's; Renee Pearson, GVP & CIO, Rollins Inc. and David Tepper, Co-founder & CEO, Pay-i Inc., are scheduled to hold an executive panel, led by Jig Patel, Fractional CXO, Executive Consultants United, on designing the future workforce.

Executive Panel: Security Innovation as a Strategic Differentiator:

Eric Aslaksen, CISO, ivision; Monique Hart, VP, Information Security & CISO, Enlace Health; Stacy Hughes, SVP & CISO, ABM and Murtaza Nisar, VP & CISO, Clario, will discuss using security innovation as a strategic differentiator. Jason James, CIO, Aptos Retail, will lead the panel.

Executive Panel: Harnessing Data, AI and Strategic Technologies:

Viren Shah, Former Chief Digital and Information Officer, AGCO Corporation, will lead a panel on harnessing data, AI and strategic technologies to drive long-term business performance, along with Saikrishna Adivi, CTO, HCA Healthcare; Joshua Bauman, Head of Product Insights & Enablement, Apptio, and IBM Company; Venkata Parchuri, VP, Manufacturing Industry, HCLTech; Rama Ryali, Head, Technology Services Delivery, McKesson and Kevin Jones, Solution Advisor Expert, SAP Cloud ERP, SAP.

Executive Panel: Scaling Resilience Through Innovation and Inner Balance:

Chintan Patel, CIO, National DCP, LLC; Sushma Punuru, EVP, Global Chief Data Officer (Data & AI), Global Payments, Inc.; Joe Schleupner, VP Enterprise Technology Transformation, Southwire Company and Dr. Irene Thong, CIO, Oglethorpe Power Corporation, will join Hunter Muller in a discussion about innovation and inner balance.

Another executive tech talk will feature Drew Vanover, Principal Cybersecurity Strategist, Horizon3.ai, discussing The Future of AI: Building Trust in Autonomous Security.

Roundtable Discussions:

At lunch, local executives will lead table discussions on various topics:

Jig Patel will lead discussions on the Mind-Body-Spirit Connection to Leadership

Sean Datcher, SVP & CIO, Freddie Mac, will cover Lessons Learned in AI Implementation

Monique Hart, VP, Information Security & CISO, Enlace Health, will host the Cybersecurity table

Jason James, CIO, Aptos Retail, will lead discussions on Reskilling and Upskilling

Tamara Lopata, Founder & Chief Connector, TRUnnection and Sallie Wright, CIO & Executive Counselor, Info-Tech Research Group, will cover Building Relationships/Building Your Personal Brand

Paula Wagner, Former CIO, Mansfield Energy Corporation, will discuss AI and LinkedIn Publishing Approach





Innovation Accelerator Startup Showcase:

Finally, Hunter Muller, Alex Dukhovny, EVP, Intratem, Emily Heath, COO, Glow and Benny Rosner, Co-Founder and CEO, Chronom.ai, will introduce the HMG Strategy Innovation Accelerator Startup Showcase.

Registration remains open for qualified technology executives interested in joining their peers tomorrow for discussions on AI governance, Agentic AI, cybersecurity resilience, innovation leadership, enterprise transformation and the evolving role of the CEO of Technology.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the premier executive leadership platform and peer community for CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, and senior technology leaders. Through its nationally recognized C-Level Technology Leadership Summits, Executive Leadership Series, Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA), research initiatives, and digital platforms, HMG helps technology executives navigate the most critical leadership challenges shaping modern enterprises.

With a global network of more than 500,000 technology leaders, HMG Strategy serves as a trusted forum for advancing AI governance, Agentic AI adoption, cybersecurity resilience, digital transformation, innovation strategy, and executive leadership. HMG’s mission is to empower technology executives to become visionary business leaders and CEOs of Technology who drive measurable business outcomes while preparing their organizations for the future.

Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy is built on its Trust & Inspire leadership philosophy, helping executives strengthen peer relationships, share actionable insights, and accelerate leadership excellence through trusted community engagement.

For more information, visit www.hmgstrategy.com .

Contact:

Peggy Pedwano

Chief Operations Officer

HMG Strategy

2150 Post Road, Suite 402

Fairfield, CT 06824

203-221-2702 | peggyp@hmgstrategy.com

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